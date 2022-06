My grandfather used to talk about going to a fisherman’s Mass before dawn on Sunday mornings. Do you know what church offered this and when?. While Catholic churches in some bayou and rural communities have been known to offer early morning Masses for fishers and hunters, in New Orleans, the church most associated with a so-called fisherman’s Mass is Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in St. Roch.

