Lucas County, OH

Editorial: Better spin doesn't improve city services

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

The city and county plan to hire more communications staff.

That might be a fine idea. It depends on the purposes of the communication.

The trend in turning to communication staff as the link between citizens and their government is rapidly growing in both Toledo and Lucas County government.

It’s a 50 percent increase in a year. That’s a lot of talking and a lot of news releases.

A recent Blade story detailed that expansion. New and existing staff receive large salaries and good benefits.

The benefit to taxpayers is nebulous.

The advantage to the politicians responsible for creating the government communication positions is obvious. They have a professional shield from personal accountability and a consultant to spin facts for maximum political protection.

Controlling the message is likely the major role for these communicators.

President Abraham Lincoln understood the importance of controlling the message. Here’s what he said:

“In this country, public sentiment is everything. With it, nothing can fail; against it, nothing can succeed. Whoever molds public sentiment goes deeper than he who enacts statutes, or pronounces judicial decisions.”

Lincoln had it exactly right more than a century and a half ago. Public opinion is what drives policy in the United States as well as in cities and towns.

Unlike the era where a president in the midst of the Civil War wrote his own speeches, the government now relies on public relations professionals to shape the narrative.

In this case Common Cause Ohio Executive Director Catherine Turcer offered a cautionary thought on government adding communications personnel: Those communicators may be spending more time on spin than public service.

That’s why it’s often a symptom of civic decline to see growing government-communication staff.

Dynamic communities don’t need spin because success is visible, and there is another use for the money on programs with better public benefits.

There is no denying a metropolitan message that conveys a community with mission, motivation, and momentum toward achievement of regional prosperity has value.

But hired staff can only assist in strategy, they cannot fulfill the duty of elected leaders to effectively market Toledo and Lucas County.

More important than the communication personnel and their salaries is the signal sent on local priorities. If the communication staff is used by the politicians for personal PR, the evidence of big government waste will be counterproductive.

Only a communication program focused on the public benefit of efficient government and private enterprise prosperity has a legitimate claim on taxpayer dollars.

Citizens will be watching closely to see which government communication model emerges in city and county government.

