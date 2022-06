The Cincinnati Chamber Board elected Brendon Cull as the new Chamber President, effective July 1. Currently, Cull is the Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Cull joined the Chamber in 2016 as the Chief Operating Officer and has more than twenty years of experience leading economic and regional initiatives in the public, private, and non-profit sectors. With the growth of the Chamber and the foundation built through the difficult past two years, the promotion of Cull into this key role better positions the Chamber for long-term sustainable growth and accelerates its current ability to deliver more for its members.

