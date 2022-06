CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Abortion-rights activists outraged by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade protested in Canandaigua on Friday. Some are worried other freedoms are also in jeopardy. Those who are anti-abortion say they agree with the ruling but think the fear of losing other rights is being used as a distraction.

