Imperial Beach, CA

RV park tenants rally against rent increases in Imperial Beach

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
Wednesday, dozens of RV tenants in Imperial Beach rallied against what they say are unfair rent increases and evictions from their new landlord at the Siesta RV Park.

Some of the tenants are part of the San Diego Chapter of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

In front of the RV Park, people chanted phrases like "Yes, we can" in Spanish and "Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right."

Some held a large banner that read "STOP ALL EVICTIONS."

One by one, tenants spoke about their experience living at the RV park.

"As a senior and a disabled veteran, I should not have to be worrying about not being able to afford my rent," one man said.

"No one here can afford to live outside this place. That's why we're fighting for this," Juan Nevarez said.

In January, the RV park was sold to Miramar Imperial Beach, LLC.

Nevarez, who's lived in the RV park for ten years, said they now have to deal with rent increases. They'll also have to start paying water, sewer, and trash fees.

"The funny part is that none of those things can be measured because we don't have any meters," Nevarez said.

Newer tenants said they're subject to a six-month rule where they're required to move their RV off the property every six months for two days.

"I decide to leave it on the street, which is not safe. That's my house. This is everything I own... everything." Rachel Orckcso said.

The tenants' demands include an end to the six-month rule, a limit to rent increases of no more than 3%, and more transparency on how they're being charged fees.

When 10News went to on-site management for comment, the office was locked, and a woman inside refused to talk.

"I would like to see, at the very least, they make some type of program where they can treat the people better, and we can have some type of dialogue with the management," Nevarez said.

The tenants are also asking for the city to pass stronger rent protection ordinances.

Miramar Imperial Beach, LLC has not returned a call for comment from 10News.

Comments / 15

Saveyourself
4d ago

I bet everyone on them voted blue and now they don't like the results.

Reply(2)
9
Lauren
3d ago

The rent has gone up there, and in the surrounding areas of @ least 7.5%, or so, resulting in most ppl getting an increase of $100 dollars or more in January and June of 2022, equalling $200 *PLUS, for most renters, and that's kind of insane...Many folk's were already treading the water's financially, even though many work more than one job...I've never seen anything like it in my lifetime, and I'm a Veteran, that's lived many different place's in my lifetime......

Reply(1)
2
Greg Deangelis
3d ago

The land lease RV parks and mobile home communities have been bought up by LLC's. Living this lifestyle in beautiful San Diego was once a joy until the LLC's recognized it as a money making opportunity. The majority of these parks were family owned for decades. When the children get their hands on the estate they're very quick to sell to the highest bidder that's how we lost these these communities in San Diego County and many other counties as well

Reply(1)
2
 

