RV park tenants rally against rent increases in Imperial Beach

Wednesday, dozens of RV tenants in Imperial Beach rallied against what they say are unfair rent increases and evictions from their new landlord at the Siesta RV Park.

Some of the tenants are part of the San Diego Chapter of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE).

In front of the RV Park, people chanted phrases like "Yes, we can" in Spanish and "Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right."

Some held a large banner that read "STOP ALL EVICTIONS."

One by one, tenants spoke about their experience living at the RV park.

"As a senior and a disabled veteran, I should not have to be worrying about not being able to afford my rent," one man said.

"No one here can afford to live outside this place. That's why we're fighting for this," Juan Nevarez said.

In January, the RV park was sold to Miramar Imperial Beach, LLC.

Nevarez, who's lived in the RV park for ten years, said they now have to deal with rent increases. They'll also have to start paying water, sewer, and trash fees.

"The funny part is that none of those things can be measured because we don't have any meters," Nevarez said.

Newer tenants said they're subject to a six-month rule where they're required to move their RV off the property every six months for two days.

"I decide to leave it on the street, which is not safe. That's my house. This is everything I own... everything." Rachel Orckcso said.

The tenants' demands include an end to the six-month rule, a limit to rent increases of no more than 3%, and more transparency on how they're being charged fees.

When 10News went to on-site management for comment, the office was locked, and a woman inside refused to talk.

"I would like to see, at the very least, they make some type of program where they can treat the people better, and we can have some type of dialogue with the management," Nevarez said.

The tenants are also asking for the city to pass stronger rent protection ordinances.

Miramar Imperial Beach, LLC has not returned a call for comment from 10News.