Colorado Springs, CO

WATCH - Colorado Springs woman pawned two "irreplaceable" rings at a pawn shop which was raided.

KKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) KKTV 11 News at 4...

www.kktv.com

KXRM

EPSO seek to identify Loaf & Jug armed robbery suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying two armed robbery suspects. EPSO said the crime occurred at around 5 a.m. June 23 at the Loaf & Jug at 6695 Galley Road. EPSO said they hope the logos on the suspects’ sweatshirts are distinctive enough that […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspicious death investigation at Pueblo West home

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after someone was found dead inside of a Pueblo West home Monday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 600 block of E. Clarion Drive at 10:45 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive female. At the scene, deputies The post Suspicious death investigation at Pueblo West home appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Around 30 alleged illicit spas in Colorado Springs as new spa law set to go into effect in Fall 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In just a few months, the City of Colorado Springs will shift how law enforcement can handle illicit spas within the city. Beginning in September, Colorado Springs will regulate massage businesses by requiring them to have a license. Police say there are currently around 30 illegal massage businesses in Colorado The post Around 30 alleged illicit spas in Colorado Springs as new spa law set to go into effect in Fall 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Recreational fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Monday that recreational fireworks are illegal. The decision comes after dry weather conditions and high fire dangers within the last few months. But you still can celebrate the 4th of July. You're invited to attend the Star Spangled Symphony July 4th Block Party. The The post Recreational fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
News Channel Nebraska

Cat stolen from NE Nebraska recovered by authorities in Colorado

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. -- A family's stolen cat was found after it was missing for a month. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, a northeast Nebraska family's cat, named Katobi, was reported missing and stolen from a Woodland Park neighborhood back in May. Authorities said an area college student...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
KRDO News Channel 13

People may be subject to a fine for building unauthorized trails in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last many years, the development and use of illegal trails have been on the rise. The city and land managers are now working together to limit the build of unauthorized trails throughout Colorado Springs. The City of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, and the USDA Forest Service Pikes The post People may be subject to a fine for building unauthorized trails in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
#Pawn Shop#Kktv 11 News
KRDO News Channel 13

2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed following a road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs. Monday, police from the Stetson Hills division received a call about a stabbing in the 1100 block of Potter Dr., just after 2:30 a.m. At the scene, police say they learned The post 2 injured after being stabbed following road rage altercation in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Warming Back Up

Championship hats will be available tomorrow. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Fans gather at ViewHouse to watch game six of the Stanley Cup Finals. Practice wildfire evacuations hosted in Colorado Springs neighborhoods. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:58 PM MDT. Ten years from the Waldo Canyon Fire and keeping...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Active officer-involved shooting scene at 6th Ave. and 28th St.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Pueblo Police, multiple units are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon at 6th Ave. and 28th St. Police say one man is dead, shot in the intersection. Pueblo Police say the man was suicidal. 6th Ave. and 28th St. is just south of the Pueblo Country Club. The post Pueblo Police: Active officer-involved shooting scene at 6th Ave. and 28th St. appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman injured in hit-and-run accident in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car around 11:30 Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened in the 3700 block of Astrozon Blvd, not far from King Soopers. Police said when they arrived on scene they found a woman The post Woman injured in hit-and-run accident in southeast Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

What fireworks will look like this Fourth of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs will still move ahead with firework displays despite other areas cancelling. The Star Spangled Symphony and Fourth of July Block Party will be happening downtown at Pikes Peak Center. Event planners have been working closely with the city and fire officials to ensure...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman survives hit-and-run, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a woman lying in the middle of the road Friday evening. At 11:24 p.m., CSPD officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian near the area of 3700 Astrozon Blvd. near the South Academy Ace Hardware store. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Rainy Sunday

KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring) Practice wildfire evacuations hosted in Colorado Springs neighborhoods. Ten years from the Waldo Canyon Fire and keeping our communities prepared is still top of mind for Colorado Springs officials. Updated: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT. If you have information that could...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

