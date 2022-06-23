WATCH - Colorado Springs woman pawned two "irreplaceable" rings at a pawn shop which was raided.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In just a few months, the City of Colorado Springs will shift how law enforcement can handle illicit spas within the city. Beginning in September, Colorado Springs will regulate massage businesses by requiring them to have a license. Police say there are currently around 30 illegal massage businesses in Colorado The post Around 30 alleged illicit spas in Colorado Springs as new spa law set to go into effect in Fall 2022 appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO