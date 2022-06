Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by six cents to $4.92. The Energy Information Administration did not release gasoline demand/supply and domestic oil inventory data this week due to what was described as “system” issues. However, if gas demand continued its downward trend from the previous week, it likely contributed to lower prices at the pump this week, along with the falling cost of oil.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO