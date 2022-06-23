ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Letter: Be mindful of the legacy your life will leave behind

Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

A gentle spirit has passed away. Her name was Francis Winstead.

She was an angel to many, and if by chance you meet someone that loves life and people like Francis, please cherish their friendship because you are truly blessed.

I met my dear friend Francis years ago when my children were very young. She remained a dear friend until she passed. Whatever this woman could do for her family or her friends, she would go to whatever length to help them out. She loved wholeheartedly. She gave of herself not by words but by her action and dedication.

Francis helped me learn the meaning of friendship, and that friendship lasted over decades.

When Francis and I had a disagreement, the next minute Francis would say, “Now, Josephine, what was we fussing about?” We started laughing. She was the person I told my inner thoughts to.

When my children were young, we used to get together and talk. It was as if we had a million bucks in our pockets, but we couldn’t rub pennies together. Francis built people up, never knocking them down. She was short, but you would have thought she was 10 feet tall.

Francis encompassed love; it was like she was an angel because she gave and devoted her life to helping, not asking anything in return. Her wisdom was rooted in her love for others. It was that love that allowed her to have so many extended families.

So many people are experiencing devastation, so throw your burdens on God. When things are more than we can handle, pray. The Bible is the road map, and it shows that in these times it will be difficult — but God is our rock, he is our refuge. Never forget God has the power to correct and make things right.

I haven’t written in a while, but I hope people will be mindful of what they write because there are fragile people out there and some of their mental states are already compromised, so please think about things before writing something you know is not correct. We are all accountable for our actions because people are going through a lot today.

I know I can’t change the world because hate exists until the coming of the Lord, but what will your legacy be? My friend’s legacy was that of love. Ask yourself, what do I want my legacy to be?

Josephine Bridgers

Rocky Mount

