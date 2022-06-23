Georgia man’s conviction in son’s hot car death in 2014 overturned
The Supreme Court of Georgia reversed the conviction of...www.nbcnews.com
He did it ON PURPOSE! I remember this trial because he had even check the internet to find out how long it would take a child to die in a car
