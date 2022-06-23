ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man’s conviction in son’s hot car death in 2014 overturned

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court of Georgia reversed the conviction of...

Sharron Cockrell
4d ago

He did it ON PURPOSE! I remember this trial because he had even check the internet to find out how long it would take a child to die in a car

NBC News

