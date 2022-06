Zion y Lennox, Baby Records, & MMP present Miami’s biggest Independence Day Latin-Music festival, DURINI taking place at Wynwood Marketplace! Celebrated on 4th of July, & centered around a massive custom-built stage in the heart of Wynwood, Zion y Lennox will be inviting a number of your favorite Reggaeton superstars to join them including De La Ghetto, Micro TDH, Jerry Di, Akapellah, Casper Magico, Caleb Calloway, Brray, Joyce Santana, Caceres, Kendaya, Miko, Carmen DeLeon and many more! The festival runs from 4PM-3AM. To celebrate the holiday, a special firework show will be displayed shortly after sunset.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO