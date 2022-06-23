ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Congratulates Class of 2022 in Inspiring Video: 'I Am So, So Proud of You'

By BreAnna Bell
Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama is wishing the class of 2022 all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives!. The former First Lady, 58, offered her congratulations to both college and high school graduates on Wednesday in a video posted to Twitter through her Reach Higher initiative....

