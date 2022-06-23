Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before
By Tristin McKinstry
ClutchPoints
4 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league...
DENVER -- Colorado coach Jared Bednar wasn't happy about a controversial penalty call in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday that helped determine the Avalanche's fate in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Bednar's team led the series 3-1 entering Game 5 with a chance to hoist...
The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to win their third Stanley Cup in a row, but they'll have to overcome a 3-2 deficit with Game 6 at Amalie Arena set to unfold on Sunday. The Lightning won Game 5 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with a late Ondrej Palat goal to force a sixth game and if they can pull off another comeback, it'd be their third of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. However, Colorado has been a force of nature during this postseason with a 15-4 record and a +30 goal differential, so Tampa Bay will have its work cut out to extend the series.
The Stanley Cup was in the building. The fans were buzzing. The Colorado Avalanche were on the precipice of a third championship. Then the game started, and the Tampa Bay Lightning displayed the resilience that has carried them to back-to-back Cups, and on to Game 6 in their quest for a three-peat. Their 3-2 win shocked some prognosticators, and we've got at least one more hockey game this season.
The Tampa Bay Lightning extended the Stanley Cup Final on Friday night after taking down the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Back home in Tampa for Game 6, the Lightning will once again have their backs against the wall, hoping to avoid elimination. Jon Cooper’s latest update on star forward Brayden Point doesn’t bode well […]
For every complaint there is about not be able to find referees and linesmen at any level of amateur hockey, there's a video like this that gives a glimpse of just what it's like to wear the stripes sometimes. This clip recently showed up on the internet and involves an official attempting to stop a fight between a goaltender and skater. He does push on the goaltender somewhat, trying to keep him back. The netminder gives him a couple of light whacks on the legs, and then lays into him with a cross check. As he skating away, players from from the opposing team chase him down the ice before he can get back to the dressing room. These types of scenes are becoming all too common at rinks across North America and countless leagues are feeling the pinch as those who would usually volunteer to be an official at a game are tired of it.
In what will come as shocking news to a number of fans, Arthur Staple of The Athletic recently wrote in an article about the New York Rangers and which players stay and which players go, that Artemi Panarin might actually ask for a trade out of the Rangers organization. Following what many are calling a disappointing playoff performance, the narrative around New York is that something might be off between the two sides.
The Colorado Avalanche will try once again to win the Stanley Cup when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on Sunday night in Tampa. Ahead of the clash, Jared Bednar revealed some troubling injury updates to a slew of key Avs attackers. Via Peter Baugh, among the notable absences from Colorado’s Sunday […]
Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche wasted a golden opportunity to close out the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at home when they lost in Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night to the tune of a 3-2 score. Things could have turned out much differently and perhaps to the Avs’ favor if not […]
Barry Trotz has reportedly made a decision on his immediate coaching decision. Per Darren Dreger, sources indicate Barry Trotz will continue to focus on family rather than make an immediate return to an NHL bench. Although, an eventual return has not been ruled out:. The Winnipeg Jets will continue to...
Tamap Bay Lightning owner, Jeff Vinik, flew the team's entire full time staff to Denver for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Apparently the Lightning employees took up the better part of section 322 of Ball Arena in Colorado. Reportedly, some of these seats cost $1500.
On Friday, the Vancouver Canucks announced a number of additions to their Hockey Operations department. Among the additions General Manager Patrik Allvin has made includes Dale Tallon joining the Canucks as a Senior Advisor and Professional Scout. "We're pleased to have solidified our Hockey Operations department for next season with...
The Tampa Bay Lightning were hoping to become the next dynasty in the NHL. They had won two straight championships and reached the Stanley Cup Finals for a third straight season. They were the first team to accomplish that since Wayne Gretzky and his Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s. But this time, it ended in […]
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals Sunday night, clinching their first championship since 2001. It was truly remarkable how the Avalanche did it, too. They became just the second team ever to win 10 postseason games coming from behind. As tight as this series was […]
Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […]
The Tampa Bay Lightning have failed in their quest to win a third straight Stanley Cup. And head coach Jon Cooper’s message to Lightning fans was rather simple. Cooper’s coaching staff joined the 54-year-old coach at the post-game press conference following the loss. His coaching staff accompanied him when they won two consecutive Cups, as […]
The Colorado Avalanche have slayed the beast. They have beaten the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Cup. The Avalanche defeated the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, 2-1. They did so in very impressive fashion. After falling behind 1-0 early in the first period, the Avs […]
The Colorado Avalanche completed their incredible run in the NHL playoffs with a well-deserved Stanley Cup trophy. Even more amazing, however, they made history in the process. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, their Stanley Cup victory–the third ever in franchise history–saw them tie the record for the second-best win-loss mark in the postseason since […]
The Avalanche won its third Stanley Cup in team history on Sunday night, and in the process Cale Makar won his first Conn Smythe Trophy. Makar, 23, earned the trophy, given to the MVP of the playoffs, by scoring 29 points in just 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games. It's a...
