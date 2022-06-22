ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

How to Make a Strawberry Peach Julep with Eight Oaks Farm Distillery

By Eight Oaks Farm Distillery
lehighvalleystyle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is here and Eight Oaks Farm Distillery has the perfect cocktail for you! From the Cocktails on the Farm...

lehighvalleystyle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleystyle.com

Order Notch's Lilac & Enjoy, a Draft Cocktail for Summer Sipping

Notch Modern Kitchen and Bar has introduced its draft cocktail of the season: the Lilac & Enjoy, which will be batched in a keg and carbonated so you can enjoy it all summer long. “When approaching our draft cocktails, I always look to create a complex, easy-drinking spritzer-style drink,” says beverage director Neil Heimsoth. The Lilac & Enjoy uses Salers Gentian Apéritif, St. George Raspberry Brandy (which Notch infuses with butterfly pea tea for color), yuzu sake for some soft acidity, Moscato d’Asti, which Heimsoth says rounds the cocktail out with a little elderflower sweetness, and club soda to bring the bubbly. “Salers has always paired well with raspberry, so once I decided to go that route, the other pieces really fell into place to create a beautiful, well-balanced floral crusher.”
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

5 Local Family & Pet Photographers

There’s no substitute for the lasting quality of professional pictures. Capture your family in their best light—from the four-footed to the freshest little bun out of the oven—with one of these phenomenal local photographers who specialize in exactly that. 1. Slobbery Dog Photography. Look no further than...
CATASAUQUA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy