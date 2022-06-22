How to Make a Strawberry Peach Julep with Eight Oaks Farm Distillery

Notch Modern Kitchen and Bar has introduced its draft cocktail of the season: the Lilac & Enjoy, which will be batched in a keg and carbonated so you can enjoy it all summer long. “When approaching our draft cocktails, I always look to create a complex, easy-drinking spritzer-style drink,” says beverage director Neil Heimsoth. The Lilac & Enjoy uses Salers Gentian Apéritif, St. George Raspberry Brandy (which Notch infuses with butterfly pea tea for color), yuzu sake for some soft acidity, Moscato d’Asti, which Heimsoth says rounds the cocktail out with a little elderflower sweetness, and club soda to bring the bubbly. “Salers has always paired well with raspberry, so once I decided to go that route, the other pieces really fell into place to create a beautiful, well-balanced floral crusher.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO