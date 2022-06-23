ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See what happened when Minions: The Rise of Gru star Steve Carell auditioned for the role of Yellow Wiggle without realising the role has already been filled.

By Mathew Coyte
 4 days ago
The Hollywood actor, who is promoting his new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru teamed up with Aussie showbiz royalty The Wiggles, to film a skit where he’s auditioning via Zoom to replace Emma Wiggle. In the unapologetically hammy skit (it’s the Wiggles right?) a starstruck Carell tells O.G. Anthony Field “I’m a huge fan of your stuff. The old stuff, the new stuff. I saw you on tour in ’91.”

As the Wiggles shuffle about awkwardly, Carell moves into full job interview mode. “My name is Steve Carell. I have a wealth of experience across the performing arts, although most recently I’ve been focussing on my acting.”

As Lachy and Simon Wiggle unsubtly point at new Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, Anthony breaks the news that the role has been filled for some time. Carell visibly crumbles before digging a deeper hole for himself by continuing his audition spiel. “And she’s locked in? Oh well this is all a bit awkward. I have so much experience with the colour yellow. Just ask the Minions. And I know every single Wiggles lyrics – Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car. I know it, ask me anything! Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur, c’mon man!”

Lachy Wiggle tries to cut him off, “Steve, we thought this was just a meet-and-greet.” Carell can’t be talked down and starts pitching for a new role altogether. “What about green? Do you need a green Wiggle? I’d like to share some sketches for a gown to replace the turtle necks. They’re a little hot.”

The skit is a cute piece of promo for the new film that takes viewers back to the origins of Gru, the anti-hero of the Minions/Despicable Me franchise. In the 1970s-set film, a 12 year old Gru is besotted with a group of supervillains named the Vicious 6. When the group fires their leader, Gru interviews to become their newest member. Like Carell’s interview with the Wiggle’s Gru’s audition doesn’t go well.

After filming the skit Wiggles founder Field said, “It was so much fun filming with Steve, and we’d welcome him as an honorary Yellow Wiggle anytime! He knew all the words to our songs, and we’re big fans of The Minions, but we might have to have a word about his allergy to fruit salad!”

Minions: The Rise of Gru is only in cinemas now

IN THIS ARTICLE
