Albert Lea, MN

Wind Down Wednesdays are back in downtown Albert Lea

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - Wind Down Wednesdays are back on Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. Food trucks, live music, local craft vendors, and activities for the kids lined downtown for the first...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Rochester Fest Parade brings everyone together

(ABC 6 News)- The storms in the morning cleared out setting us up for a perfect Saturday at Rochester Fest. Earlier in the day there was Dachshund races, a one mile run and so much more, but the headline of today was the parade. People lined the streets here in town for one Rochester's favorite traditions and were not disappointed. The parade started off with the color guard and the parade also featured the marching bands from the high schools here in Rochester, and of course the kids where racing to grab their favorite candy.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester pool rates to lower starting Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester residents will soon be able to access public pools at a lower rate starting Monday. The Rochester City Council approved $50,000 in contingency funding to support decreased fees for those wishing to utilize City pools. New Daily Fees for Pools starting June 27:. First Youth...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Hubbell House ribbon cutting ceremony

The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minn. officially exchanges family hands. Saturday, the previous owners of Hubbell House gives the new owners the priviledge of cutting the ribbon during the cities "Stage Coach Days." The Hubbell House is a historic steak house in the region and has been open for more...
MANTORVILLE, MN
KAAL-TV

Trending Warm & Muggy For Our Summer Festivities

Whether you are heading over to celebrate 150 years of Hayfield, or to Rochester for another day of Rochesterfest, get ready for a warm & humid afternoon. An isolated shower/t-storm is possible, however the better chance for a soaking rain will hold off until Friday night-Saturday morning. Don't forget the sunglasses, sunscreen, and the water bottle then as you are heading over to the festivities!
ROCHESTER, MN
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

27 35th St SE Mason City

Large picture window in the living room allows for all the natural light. Two bedrooms with closets and a bathroom are right around the corner. Newer double hung white vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen overlooks the fenced rear yard and patio; ample room for a smaller table against the wall in the kitchen area. Great space for entertaining, toys, food, fun and sun! Recently remodeled mudroom/utility/laundry room just off the garage and back door with endless possibilities however you desire. Whether you need more pantry space, a laundry room with counter space or a full on drop zone from coming in outside for coats and shoes - this space can become anything you wish. Attached garage and two separate driveways for overflow parking. Don't let this one slip away, this is the perfect home for YOU! Subject to seller finding home of their choice.
MASON CITY, IA
KROC News

Unusual Thief Caught on Camera at Downtown Rochester Business

The town of Rochester, Minnesota sees a lot of interesting things downtown - celebrities that visit thanks to visits at the Mayo Clinic, a party in the middle of winter full of ice amazing sculptures, and now, we even have a little pond surrounded by bricks with words on them and puffs of smoke that shoots up every now and then to celebrate life and death. In the midst of all of this, we also have someone stealing plants in the middle of the night.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Faribault County Register

A century of memories

When the Farm Bureau recognizes Century Farm owners at the Faribault County Fair this summer, Randy and Gerri Peter will have to make two trips to the stage to receive their plaques. Farms on both Randy’s father’s and his mother’s side of the family are being recognized for their family...
ELMORE, MN
Faribault County Register

BE Council hears of a ‘grave’ concern

The Blue Earth City Council attended to business briskly at a meeting held on Tuesday, June 21. At the beginning of the meeting, Faribault County Historical Society (FCHS) director Randy Anderson brought a potentially ‘grave’ issue to the council’s attention. According to Anderson, the issue came to...
BLUE EARTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Innovative Intersection Planned for Highway 14 Near Dodge Center

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is planning to install a new intersection on Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Kasson in 2024. The Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI) will improve safety according to statistics from the MnDOT. Residents are invited to a virtual meeting through Zoom on Tuesday, June 28 from 6 to 7 pm.
DODGE CENTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Hormel Institute in Austin celebrates 80th anniversary

(ABC 6 News) - The Hormel Institute in Austin celebrated its 80th anniversary Friday. Started in 1942 by Jay C. Hormel, The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota has a nearly eight-decade history of making significant scientific discoveries aimed at improving the health of the world. Speakers at the event included...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

Saturday Morning Storms: Rainfall Totals

While we did not technically get placed under any flash flood warnings locally, there were still plenty of communities in northern Iowa that got a ton of rain in a few hours. This was due to both the actual cells having heavy rainfall as well as the slow-moving nature of the cells (only about 15-20 MPH). There was a top and bottom line of storms, and the bottom one almost "planted" itself over northern Iowa. So far, the highest rainfall totals comes from Rockford, IA with exactly 3". However, a communitiy in Worth county could potentially overtake that total as it is estimated that communities in Worth County saw more rain than any other county locally.
WORTH COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Pro-Choice supporters gather in Rochester

(ABC 6 News)- In light of the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Pro-Choice supporters gathered outside the Olmsted County Government Center Saturday afternoon to protest the ruling. Joining them was Aleta Borrud a Minnesota senate candidate, who believes that decisions about abortion shouldn't be left up to the government.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Byron Man Injured in Scooter Crash

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man was injured in a scooter crash Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says 53-year-old Scott Sendek was on a Yamaha Scooter when he lost control while traveling west on Highway in Fillmore County. The crash report indicates the scooter went off the roadway about a mile and a half west of Rushford just before 3 PM.
BYRON, MN
B100

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.

