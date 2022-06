Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner on Thursday called out what she believed to be a misquote from Utah County Attorney David Leavitt through a campaign mailer. Many county residents may have recently seen a mailer asking residents to re-elect Leavitt. Also on the mailer was a photo of Powers Gardner and a quote she made March 2021 stating, “He once again shows that he is a true defender of true justice. We are so lucky to have a county attorney who cares more about justice than prosecution numbers. His reforms should be a model for the nation.”

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO