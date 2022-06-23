The grass is not getting greener, it’s getting drier

When the duck hunters become the “sitting ducks” themselves… It’s no secret that storms seem to be rising in the lately. Whether it’s devastating tornadoes, destructive hurricanes, storms, droughts, wildfires… Mother Nature just seems to be angry. And while there are always crazy videos from any storm, I don’t think I’ve seen one like this. A few years back, a group of Illinois duck hunters got a front-row seat to a tornado near Havana, Illinois. According to NBC 25 News, Jace […] The post Illinois Duck Hunters Share Insane Video Of Tornado Heading Straight For Their Blind first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO