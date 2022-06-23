ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55, Jamal Lewis Mourns

Cover picture for the articleNFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. “It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman...

The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
