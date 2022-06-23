Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the missing person, who was not named, was last seen near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Winona Way in North Highlands, a city roughly 10 miles northeast of Sacramento. (credit: Sacramento County) The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the person on Twitter. Authorities gave no physical description of the person but said they were last seen wearing a sweater. Anyone who sees the person is asked to call 911.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO