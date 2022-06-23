ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

elkgrovelagunanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside...

elkgrovelagunanews.com

crimevoice.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON BAILEY LOOP & ARREST

Originally publsihed as a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “At approximately 5:22 P.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from an adult subject, on Bailey Loop in Sacramento County, stating there was an adult male victim laying on the floor with stab wounds.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old arrested after assaulting two people in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento after he assaulted two people, vandalized a vehicle and resisted arrest, authorities said. The assault happened on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Howe Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. Mario White...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing Person

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities in Sacramento County are asking the public’s help in finding a missing person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the missing person, who was not named, was last seen near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Winona Way in North Highlands, a city roughly 10 miles northeast of Sacramento. (credit: Sacramento County) The sheriff’s office shared a photo of the person on Twitter. Authorities gave no physical description of the person but said they were last seen wearing a sweater. Anyone who sees the person is asked to call 911.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Guns and ammunition seized following police pursuit in Modesto

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. “This morning at 0434 hours, Officer’s responded to the Turner’s Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza for reports of a break in. Officers went on scene almost immediately and located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area. A traffic stop was...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Lodi Police Department issues phone and rental scam warnings

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Lodi Police Department Facebook post, the Lodi Police Department has been seeing a significant increase in rental and phone scams. Through their Facebook post, Lodi Police warns everyone to be cognizant of rental properties that are listed on Craigslist and on different social media platforms. They also inform […]
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Into Sacramento Hospital

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver accidentally sent their vehicle crashing into a building in Sacramento on Saturday night. The incident happened at Heritage Oaks Psychiatric Hospital, which is at 4250 Auburn Boulevard. The Sacramento Police Department says that officers detained a person at the scene who was later charged with driving under the influence. No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Several unrelated shootings occurred in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There were a series of unrelated shootings that occurred in Sacramento early Saturday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 7500 Block of Amherst Street. When officers arrived there was evidence of a shooting, however, there were no injured parties at the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Woodland PD: Firearm and High Capacity Magazines Seized

Originally published as a Woodland Police Department Facebook post:. “Today around 10:00 a.m. the Woodland Gang Task Force along with probation and patrol units did a probation search of Darius Mason’s residence in the 100 Block of Buckeye Street. Mason, who is a 40-year-old Woodland resident, is prohibited from...
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Yuba County gang members reportedly arrested on weapons charges

“Marysville, Ca.- On June 16th, 2022, two validated criminal street gang members were arrested for various weapons charges during a Yuba Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation(YSAGE). The arrest of Juan Sanchez (22) of Marysville CA, and Jose Orozco (23) of Olivehurst CA took place at the Cigar Box in Marysville CA.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff: woman found shot inside local business

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department posted the following press release on its Facebook page. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 2800 EL CENTRO ROAD. On Friday, June 24, 2022, at approximately 3:44 a.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting that had just occurred. The caller advised a female subject had been shot inside of the business and was lying on the floor.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Deputies investigating a deadly shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Friday. According to deputies, the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call in the 2800 block of El Centro Road regarding a shooting just before 4 a.m. Once on scene, law enforcement found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
SACRAMENTO, CA

