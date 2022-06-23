ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Summer Splash - Places to Beat the Heat

macaronikid.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are many places in our area to take the kids to beat the heat. Get in the water and cool off at one of these close by pools, beaches, and water parks. If you don't see your favorite, let me know. Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun...

annapolis.macaronikid.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis: Tred Avon Apartment

“A luxurious waterfront community – Live on the Chesapeake Bay.”. BayWoods 2000 sq. ft. Tred Avon Apartment, featuring 12 foot high ceilings, walk through kitchen, and full den. BayWoods features the largest 2 bedroom apartments in the Senior Living market. Come see. BayWoods of Annapolis 7101 Bay Front Drive,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sunday Gardener: Tips on watering plants correctly and efficiently

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this Sunday Gardener segment, Tony Pann is joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as they discuss tips on how to water correctly so you don't hurt your plants and flowers. She offers tips and accessories that can be used to regulate and properly water your gardens.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spanish tapas restaurant will open in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A new restaurant opening in Columbia this summer aims to transport diners to the taverns of Spain with tapas, paella and a wall of Spanish wines. Madrid Spanish Taverna will open at 8874 McGaw Road later this summer, in a retail strip that's also home to Rise Southern Biscuits, Jason's Deli and Cinco de Mayo Restaurant and Bar.
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Lifestyle
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Annapolis, MD
Lifestyle
NottinghamMD.com

FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 27 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 28 is as follows: BuckNGrill Craving Potato Factory Chesapeake Food Works Top Nach BMORE Gonzo Tacos Enchanted Cakes and Treats … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of June 27 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
fox5dc.com

Ocean City, College Park July 4th firework shows canceled due to labor, supply shortages

Ocean City and College Park have both announced their Independence Day firework shows will be canceled due to both labor shortages and supply chain issues. Ocean City officials say they received the "surprising" news about the cancelation of two July 4th firework shows from the firework company. The company told officials that labor shortages resulted in having inadequate staff to host the events as expected.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
themunchonline.com

2309 Sandy Walk Way

Rivers Edge Piney Orchard - Rivers Edge Piney Orchard end unit garage townhome. Home has 3 finished levels with eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Rear deck off of kitchen. Primary Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Family room with new carpet gas fireplace and walk out to rear yard. Pets on a case by case basis pet deposit is $1000.00. Great community features walking /jogging trails, tot lots, community center, swimming pool, tennis court & much more. Easy access to Rt-32, NSA, Fort Meade, Columbia, Shopping Centers, Marc train and BWI Airport, Restaurants and much more. TO APPLY PLEASE GO TO WWW.BLOCKINGERPROERTYMANAGEMENT.COM.
ODENTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beaches#Water Parks#Labor Day#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Annapolis Description#Inclusive Swim
mommypoppins.com

12 Great Summer Day Trips From DC for Families

With all of its world-class museums, great parks and playgrounds, historic sites, and other kid-friendly tourist attractions, Washington, DC is a travel destination unto itself. Still, there are times—especially during the sweltering summer—when families want to get out and explore something other than the nation’s capital. Fortunately, there are so many great summer day trips from DC that will help families escape the heat and make memories together.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

How Trip To Doctor Wins Baltimore Grandmother $100K

A typical day of errands turned into a day a Baltimore City grandmother will never forget, according to the Maryland Lottery. The anonymous winner known as "Little T" was on her way to a doctors appointment by bus when she decided to take a quick detour to Smith's Place on Harford Road where she purchased the fourth of nine $100,000 top prize mega-sized Mega 7s lottery tickets, confirms the Maryland Lottery.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Photo Gallery: Baltimore Pride Parade 2022

The return of the Baltimore Pride parade after two years drew thousands of LGBTQ+ Baltimoreans to Charles Street on Saturday. While the celebration of Charm City’s queer community was a joyous occasion for many, it was also tinged by a ruling the day before from the U.S. Supreme Court, which on Friday overturned the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that federally protected abortion rights.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
WDVM 25

$3K reward for puppy stolen from Camp Springs home

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (DC News Now) — A $3000 reward is out for the return of a dog that was kidnapped during a robbery from Metro Place at Town Center Apartments in Camp Springs. Dimitri Curtis says when he came home from work on Thursday he noticed his door was unlocked, and when he entered, […]
CAMP SPRINGS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Natural Hair care expo in Baltimore County

The 20th Annual Baltimore Natural Hair Care Expo was in full swing in Baltimore County this weekend in Towson. The event was hosted by Malaika Tamu -Cooper of Dreadz and Headz. Local politicians, natural hair care enthusiasts, and professionals came together for two days of professional development. Attendees were invited...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Historic Annapolis Announces Leadership Changes

Annapolis, Maryland — Historic Annapolis, a nationally-known preservation non-profit, announced a succession in leadership to advance its core mission of protecting and sharing the legacy of one of America’s founding cities. Karen Theimer Brown immediately assumes the position of President and CEO of Historic Annapolis, serving as the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Free summer lunches being offered to students in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Free summer lunches will be offered to children at select library branches in Prince George's County from June 27 to August 12. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will be partnering with Prince George’s County Public Schools to make healthy meals available for children up to the age of 18.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Telephone Reassurance Program Looking for Volunteers

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ Telephone Reassurance Program places daily well-check telephone calls to older adults and adults with disabilities who are living alone in Anne Arundel County. These individuals can count on a friendly telephone call every day of the year. Family members, who may live outside of Anne Arundel County, have the assurance that their loved ones are in daily contact with a Department of Aging and Disabilities volunteer. The program helps individuals maintain their independence and their contact with the outside world. It is also a great way for volunteers to support their community and gain a sense of purpose.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott is wearing a shirt that says 'We Are One, Baltimore' in support of the movement.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy