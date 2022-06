After visiting the University of Georgia earlier this week, one of the nation’s premiere pass rushers found himself on Clemson’s campus Wednesday. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ.) 2024 five-star Elijah Rushing visited Clemson for the first time earlier this week and left campus with an offer in hand. He spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience in Tiger Town and gave the latest on his current recruitment.

