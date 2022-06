As of May 2022, the unemployment rate in the United States was 3.6%, which was the lowest since February 2020. Florida's current unemployment rate is a bit lower, at 3.0%. Although both figures are historically low, there are variations in employment rates throughout the United States, and throughout each individual state. For example, Nebraska and Utah have the lowest unemployment rates in the United States, at 1.9%. However, the District of Columbia has the highest unemployment rate at 5.8%.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO