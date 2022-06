(ABC 6 News)- The storms in the morning cleared out setting us up for a perfect Saturday at Rochester Fest. Earlier in the day there was Dachshund races, a one mile run and so much more, but the headline of today was the parade. People lined the streets here in town for one Rochester's favorite traditions and were not disappointed. The parade started off with the color guard and the parade also featured the marching bands from the high schools here in Rochester, and of course the kids where racing to grab their favorite candy.

