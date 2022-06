Sale struck out six hitters in 2 2/3 innings on Saturday. Chris Sale is moving closer and closer to returning to the Red Sox and making his 2022 MLB debut. The Red Sox’ southpaw threw his second rehab outing on Saturday since he suffered a stress fracture in his right rib cage in February. Sale’s start, which came with the Florida Complex League Red Sox, yielded good results, throwing 2 2/3 innings and striking out six hitters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO