ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Program Has STEM Students Reaching For The Stars

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVQfM_0gJJPRSf00
Christina Fletcher, director of STARBASE at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, cuts a ribbon on the program. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST – The first class of 5th grade students from Fort Dix Elementary School entered a whole new world when they came to the newly opened STARBASE (Science and Technology Academies Reinforcing Basic Aviation and Space Exploration) program.

STARBASE is a Department of Defense funded youth program developed in order to amplify and encourage the understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The curriculum is taught by certified instructors who use hands-on activities and technology to educate fifth grade students.

Joint Base STARBASE Director Christina Fletcher said when students are in a traditional classroom environment, there are tests and standards they have to meet. “When they come to STARBASE, it’s more of a hands-on approach, making it more engaging for the students being able to see Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) outside of a piece of paper.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SH0Wy_0gJJPRSf00
Hallie Adolf, deputy director for STARBASE on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, lectures 5th grade students who are interacting with military personnel to explore careers and observe STEM applications in the real world. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

The students were offered opportunities that normally wouldn’t be presented due to their current environment.

Joint Base School Liaison Specialist April Boatner-Allen said, “this is really about focusing on at-risk youth. These students that are coming may not have had this opportunity to engage with STEM fields anywhere else which is why it’s important to have this program here at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.”

The base has created community partnerships with the local school districts of Pemberton and North Hanover in Burlington County as well as Manchester and Lakehurst in support of the STARBASE program, along with an additional partnership with the Camden Dream Center.

Community partnerships like STARBASE are said to encourage local agencies and the military community to connect and empower the youth with STEM knowledge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZSMf_0gJJPRSf00
A STARBASE sign posted outside the new facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst following a special ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo by Airman 1st Class Sergio Avalos)

Boatner-Allen said the goal of STARBASE is “to ignite the passion for STEM. It’s also helpful for our students to understand that the sky is not the limit.”

Twenty-five hours of STEM instruction is provided to students during the five-week program. They integrate various learning experiences with the exploration of STEM-related careers on and off base.

For additional information about the STARBASE program visit dodstarbase.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Students Lead March For Our Lives Protest

TOMS RIVER – Hundreds of outraged and exasperated community members gathered at Huddy Park last week as part of Ocean County’s March for Our Lives protest against gun violence. A group of local high school students orchestrated the event, which included numerous guest speakers offering varied perspectives on...
Jersey Shore Online

2022 Rain Barrel Challenge Winners Recognized

TOMS RIVER – Winners of the 2022 Rain Barrel Challenge, which is led by the NJ Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) and Barnegat Bay Partnership, were recognized by Veolia of Toms River. Every year, schools and youth organizations within the Barnegat Bay watershed participate in the “Challenge.” They design...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakehurst, NJ
City
North Hanover Township, NJ
City
Pemberton, NJ
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teachers Of The Year Honored In Manchester

MANCHESTER – School officials recently announced the district’s 2022 Governor’s Educators of the Year. These educators were also honored at the Ocean County Superintendent’s Roundtable. Each principal took a moment to highlight what made their teacher special. Manchester Township High School Principal Dennis Adams introduced his...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Another Bear Sighting In Ocean County

TOMS RIVER – First it was Little Egg Harbor near a golf course. Then it was in Lakewood outside a university. Now, it was seen roaming in a Toms River Township neighborhood. Police have issued an alert that a black bear was seen walking around the Oak Ridge section of town on the evening of June 24.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Farmingdale’s ‘Hidden’ Library

FARMINGDALE – Most people assume that this cozy little borough doesn’t have a library and residents have to go elsewhere to find their reading interests. Readers need only travel as far as 48 Main Street to the Wainright House Museum, where Virginia Woolley has established a book repository open not only to Farmingdale residents but anyone looking for a convenient, no hassle library experience.
FARMINGDALE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Stars#Youth Program#Science And Technology#Stem Fields#Department Of Defense
Jersey Shore Online

Bear Sightings Around The Jersey Shore Continue

JERSEY SHORE – The black bear sightings continue around the area, this time in Howell Township and Barnegat. Could it be the same bear? It’s possible but that’s a lot of mileage to cover so it’s likely it’s not the same one. Could a bear make it from Howell to Barnegat in less than 24 hours? Probably not.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Pride Festival Welcomes Everyone Under The Rainbow

TOMS RIVER – Mother Nature added her own touch to the Toms River Pride Festival when a rainbow appeared after a short afternoon spring shower. Rainbows are seen as significant to the LGBTQ+ community as a symbol of gay pride. Historians credit the late Gilbert Baker with designing the first rainbow flag. He saw the “natural flag of the sky” as a universal expression of hope.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tuckerton Suspends Volunteer Fire Company

TUCKERTON – Local residents shouldn’t expect the Tuckerton Borough Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 to show up as first responders on emergency scenes – at least for now. Borough officials indefinitely suspended the volunteer fire company as its designated first responder earlier this month. Authorities cited concerns about the health, safety, and welfare of residents, as well as active members of the fire company itself.
TUCKERTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Jersey Shore Online

Stafford Chooses Official Reptile

STAFFORD – New Jersey is one of just 28 states nationwide that claims ownership to an official reptile. Notably, it’s not the same local authorities decided should represent their community. At a recent Stafford Township Council meeting, Mayor Greg Myhre and council members voted unanimously to name diamondback...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Officials Want Senior Freeze Change

OCEAN COUNTY – Senior citizens that receive the state’s Senior Freeze Program reimbursement shouldn’t have to start from scratch to meet program residency requirements if they relocate in another area of the state, officials said. Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Ocean County Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Green Fair Showcases Sustainability To The Community

BRICK – After two years, the Brick Township Green fair made its return to spread the word on sustainability and environmental advocacy. Over 500 visitors enjoyed the 10th Green Fair at the Bob Anstett Cultural Arts Center located on Herbertsville Road. The event featured several presentations and vendors as well as some new exhibitions.
Jersey Shore Online

Apartment Building Plan Pulled In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – A plan to build a two-story apartment building on Union Avenue was pulled before a vote was taken by the Borough Land Use Board. An empty lot on 117 Union Avenue was the site for the proposed project. It falls between a funeral home and a building that houses a laundromat and a now-closed donut shop.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lions Club Has Clear Vision Of Its Past, Future

TOMS RIVER – For a group celebrating their 50th anniversary, they didn’t dwell on the past so much as see it as a foundation on which to build future success. The Dover Township Lions Club was started on May 25, 1972. The charter president was Ralph C. Hodges, Jr. and Donald P.V. Bray was charter secretary. The following year, Bray was elected president and the name was officially changed to the Toms River Lions Club, more than 30 years before Dover Township changed its name to Toms River.
Jersey Shore Online

Local Wood Craft Association Carves Out Time For Community

HOWELL – A group of local woodcrafters has been carving out time for children and adults as part of their charitable contributions to the community. The Atlantic Shore Woodturners (ASWT) work to create wood projects using a lathe, and in addition to sharing knowledge and advancing their craft, they make efforts to do a number of charity projects in the area.
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy