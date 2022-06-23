ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Cherry man wins vacation prize from Studstill Media

walls102.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU- A man from Cherry who attended a Studstill Media event at Peru Mall won an...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
StatelineKids

2022 Fourth of July Fireworks Shows in the Stateline

Fourth of July fireworks are bigger and better this year in the Stateline than ever before! Here’s a list of the fireworks celebrations happening throughout the Stateline. Amboy’s Independence Celebration will have live music, a water slide, face painting, axe throwing, foam machine, superhero characters, bounce houses and more. Fireworks will start at dusk.
ROCKFORD, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meat & Greet (Part II) @: Raber Packing Company

Raber Packing Company is an iconic Peoria business. They’ve been in operation since 1954 and a lot of us remember going there as kids and getting a free hot dog! I have many Saturday morning memories from the past of my dad saying he was going to Raber’s and begging to go along to get a free cold hot dog!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry, IL
City
Peru, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
starvedrock.media

Life On The Frontier Reenacted In Streator

Have you ever wondered what it would've been like to live in the old frontier days? You can get a taste of what it was like this Saturday in Streator. The Midwest Primitive Rendezvous is happening at Marilla Park. Doing their best to reenact the fur trade in North America from 1680-1840, campers will test their frontier skills for nearly a week. Seminars will include: archery; rifle shooting; quilt making; basket weaving; and cooking. Some of the interesting things you can learn to make at the Midwest Primitive Rendezvous are a leather fly swatter, fishing kit, and fire starting kit.
STREATOR, IL
moderncampground.com

Newly Renovated Ruffit Park Campground to Reopen

Ruffit Park Campground (Illinois) is scheduled to have its soft re-opening later this summer. As per a report, the popular camping destination is currently under renovation to bring the electrical systems and bathroom up to code. The new owners hope to complete the improvements by the end of July. New...
ILLINOIS STATE
bhhschicago.com

37 W Benton Street #204

Unique opportunity to rent a RIVER VIEW apartment at Esser Lofts in the heart of everything that revived Downtown Aurora has to offer! Apartment is available for occupancy now. Built in the 1920's, this 21 unit vintage apartment building sits right on the Fox River and was fully renovated to be chic & stylish, and the apartments are only a year old. Enter through secure doors to the elevator that takes you to the 2nd floor. This 602 s.f. 1-bedroom 1 bathroom RIVER VIEW apartment has soaring open 12' ceilings and vintage hardwood floors, rare river view BALCONY, convenient stackable washer/dryer in the unit, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious open floor plan. Light and bright with white cabinetry throughout! Bathroom boasts a bathtub and shower. You have your own utilities in the private closet next to the apartment with (electric) central heat, central A/C, and city water. The apartment is cable ready, and heated underground garage and storage spaces are available to rent (Garage space $75/month, and a private storage closet is free). Exercise Room and Community Room is open for all tenants to enjoy. The building is pet friendly with a $300 flat non-refundable fee. Lease Terms 1 year, Security Deposit 1 month's rent, and we use CISI service to run full credit/background for each occupant 18 years and older ($75). Easy to apply and secure! Downtown Aurora has become the hot spot and the location of Esser Lofts puts you in the heart of fun restaurants, coffee houses, entertainment, casino, and outdoor activities. Convenient location makes easy access to highway & train.
AURORA, IL
98.1 KHAK

Huge Midwest Waterpark Has Over 30 Water Slides [VIDEOS]

It's big, impressive, and looks like a blast. The largest waterpark in the state of Illinois sits on nearly 60 acres of land and has 32 water slides. There's a wave pool, a lazy river, three different pool areas for the kiddos, and even a six-lane waterslide where you can do mat racing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Event#Vacation#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Radio Stations#Studstill Media
WOMI Owensboro

WOW! Super Cool Illinois Japanese Dollar Store Is An Hour From Rockford

If you're looking for a fun, inexpensive place to take your kids to the next time you're bored at home, Hello Tokyo could be your next stop!. I watch way too much TikTok. Because of it, I discovered the coolest discounted Japanese store just about an hour from Rockford. I'd be lying if I said I haven't been in this store over a dozen times already... there's just so much stuff I don't need but really want.
ROCKFORD, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria grocery store lowers gas prices during ‘Fuel Frenzy’

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Pain at the pump took a brief pause Friday as a local grocery store brought its fuel prices down nearly 70 cents. For a couple of hours, HyVee of Peoria welcomed drivers to fill up for $4.61 a gallon. The store manager said they went as low as they could go on the price.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
hoiabc.com

Tugboat sinks near Peoria’s McClugage Bridge

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a commercial tugboat experienced mechanical problems and sank to the bottom of the Illinois River Saturday. Fondulac Park District Police chief Michael Johnson said it happened in the channel just north of the McClugage Bridge, near the narrows at mile marker 166.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

One life-flighted Sunday from rural Earlville crash

One person was badly hurt Sunday in a car/ SUV crash outside Earlville. It occurred about 12:45pm, three miles southwest of the village. Earlville Fire Chief Larry Todd said a man and two women were in the car. One, not identified by Todd, was life flighted to a Joliet facility.
EARLVILLE, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Following in their mothers' footsteps - Three Naperville girls create a teenage version of an adult storytelling platform

A storytelling platform has sprouted its first fruit. Three northern Illinois teenagers are following in their mothers’ footsteps by telling one story at a time. Jillian Katz, Saavi Krishnan, and Janaki Amerson came together to create Sprout. This Naperville organization provides an outlet for teenagers to share their experiences through spoken word. The producers are all children of The People Tree producers. The People Tree gives adults the opportunity to tell their stories in a public setting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WIFR

$8 million approved for third air cargo facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Rockford international airport adds to its air cargo reputation Thursday with a new facility. With international cargo taking off nationwide, the Greater Rockford Airport Authority Board of Commissioners approves $8 million in finances Thursday for a third building. A ground handling company making its debut in Illinois will lease the space.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

This Petunia Festival May See the End of an Era

For over 50 years the Dixon Petunia Festival has been held over the 4th of July weekend and part of the tradition of the festival is the song Petunia Time in Dixon, performed by Lyle Grobe and his Rhythm Ramblers. However, all good things must come to an end. During...
DIXON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say

Police arrested an Aurora man who allegedly attempted to carjack someone at the Walmart in Waukegan shortly after he tried to carjack a woman near Lake Forest Hospital. The Lake Forest Police Department responded on June 15 to a reported attempted carjacking in the 1200 block of North Westmoreland Road in Lake Forest. The victim […] The post Man arrested after attempting to carjack drivers in Lake Forest and Waukegan, police say appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
LAKE FOREST, IL
1470 WMBD

Ameren Illinois deflecting blame for sky high summer electricity bills

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — It’s likely to be a long hot summer with sky high electricity bills, but officials with Ameren Illinois say there should also be plenty of relief for residents who are struggling and that rolling black outs might also be avoided in Central Illinois. Ameren...

Comments / 0

Community Policy