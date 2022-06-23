ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Highway Deaths Soar to an 11-Year High

By Barry Richard
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prices for single-family homes are not the only thing shooting for the stratosphere in Massachusetts. The State House News Service reported that, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, "Roadway fatalities soared in 2021 to the highest level in more than a decade, and the trend continues to head in the...

fun107.com

Comments / 1

Related
thebeveragejournal.com

CPSA News: A Liquor Battle is Being Waged to the North

Just north of Connecticut, a liquor battle is set to take place this November at the ballot box in Massachusetts. If the Massachusetts Package Store Association (MPSA) is successful in garnering another 13,374 signatures to advance their ballot initiative, then they will have successfully beaten back repeated attacks from larger retail chains. The ballot initiative, which is being led by the MPSA, would make a few changes to the structure of Massachusetts’ current liquor laws.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: State treasurer says Massachusetts should consider suspending gas tax

BOSTON – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the state has "more than enough funding" at its disposal to suspend the gas tax, pass his proposed tax relief plan and still invest in the state. Does state treasurer Deb Goldberg agree with the governor's assessment?Goldberg joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller."(Baker) is absolutely right. I don't think people realize just how much money we have in the bank," Goldberg saidThe Democrat said the state has greater than anticipated revenue coming out of the COVID pandemic, a feat she called "pretty incredible." Goldberg said the state has about $16 billion in the bank, and added she believes now is the time to provide tax relief against inflation and rising gas prices."I would say we are in very good shape," Goldberg said. "I do believe strongly that we need to find relief for people who are really suffering from inflation and the cost of gas."Keller @ Large: Part 2
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

40+ Hiking trails in western Massachusetts that are K9 friendly

(WWLP) – Hiking is a healthy activity and especially enjoyable in the summer months. Many enjoy hiking with their dogs. Here is a list of hiking spots in western Massachusetts great for k-9s to join their human hikers. For example, Tim Fenton, a western Massachusetts resident, said about Peaked Mt. in Monson, “There’s a pond […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Empty, Adrift Boat Reported in Stellwagen Bank Off the Coast of Massachusetts

The U.S. Coast Guard responding Saturday to Stellwagen Bank off the coast of Massachusetts after an unmanned and adrift boat was reported there. The boat in question is approximately 20-25 feet in length, the Coast Guard said. Just before 7 p.m., the agency said it had sent its own boats and helicopters to investigate.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man dies swimming in pond on Cape Cod

Another person has died in Massachusetts waters. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, at 6:20 p.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were called to Long Pond in South Yarmouth for a missing swimmer. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the swimmer, a 29-year-old man from South Yarmouth, was last seen...
YARMOUTH, MA
WCVB

3 teenagers killed, another injured in central Massachusetts crash

BRIMFIELD, Mass. — Three teenagers are dead and another is seriously injured following a crash that happened in central Massachusetts, according to state police. State police officials said the crash happened at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the area of 40 East Brimfield-Holland Road in Brimfield. Troopers who responded...
BRIMFIELD, MA
US News and World Report

The 10 Healthiest Communities in Massachusetts

Eight Massachusetts counties placed among the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with three ranked in the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and housing to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Shns
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WCVB

Boy from Massachusetts in running for national Lego competition

SEEKONK, Mass. — A boy from Massachusetts is one of 14 kids competing in a nationwide Lego contest. Nolan Hurd, a 9-year-old from Seekonk, is in the running for Lego's National Mini Master Model Builder Competition. His piece features the mascots for Boston's four major sports teams — Pat...
SEEKONK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
capecod.com

Health Officials Suspect Avian Influenza as Cause of Deceased Birds

HYANNIS – Massachusetts environmental and health officials suspect Avian Influenza as the cause of deceased birds that have been found along the state’s coastlines recently. Officials said the disease rarely infects humans, though advised residents not to interact with any sick or dead birds they find in the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
thisweekinworcester.com

DPH Reports Six New Cases of Monkepox in Massachusetts

MASS. - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday six new cases of monkeypox in adult males within the past week, bringing the state's total to 13 cases since the first Massachusetts case was announced on May 18. DPH now provides public updates on monkeypox in Massachusetts on a...
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
TORRINGTON, CT
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy