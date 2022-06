BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department honored our local heroes today with an awards ceremony. Overall, the event was meant to signify how our officers have gone above and beyond the call of service for Bowling Green. A retired captain was also honored with the ‘BGPD Legacy Award’ for creating a legacy through vision, hard work, acts of service and giving the best to the city each day of his career.

3 DAYS AGO