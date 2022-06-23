Support Veterans and Service Dogs at Inaugural Paws for Purpose Event
2022-06-23
The local chapter of the American Advertising Federation, known as AAF Suncoast, invites you and your furry friends to join them at the Sarasota Farmers Market for the inaugural Paws for Purpose charitable event on Saturday, July 2 from 7am-1pm. AAF Suncoast is partnering with My Service Dog’s Place, non-profit that...
Repeatedly voted Sarasota’s best fundraiser, Wine, Women & Shoes 2022 will be held on November 18, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The event benefits Forty Carrots Family Center’s mission of nurturing healthy child and family development and the prevention of abuse, neglect, and other childhood traumas. Wine, Women & Shoes proceeds will support Mental Health Services, Parenting Education and Early Education for families in our community. Presented by Venus Med Spa and co-chaired by Melissa Tomasso and Julie Weintraub, Wine, Women & Shoes is the ultimate girlfriends’ day out. The signature luncheon is a daylong affair featuring wine tasting, shopping, and a dynamic fashion show by L.Boutique. Guests will experience a glamorous day of fun, fashion, great wines, and nonstop excitement. Tables are on sale now for the Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton on Friday, November 18, 2022.
It’s no secret that great pizza can be tough to find in Southwest Florida, but my family and I have finally found our local spot. Atria, the celebrated Lakewood Ranch breakfast/lunch destination, stole our hearts with the new dinner concept it launched June 1. Every Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Atria serves a mix of innovative Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas and summer-friendly salads, along with an ever-changing lineup of natural wines and familiar beers.
Erin Silk, a Certified Economic Developer and the Vice President of Business Development Services for The Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, has been appointed to the Florida Workforce Development Association (FWDA) board. FWDA is statewide organization that was traditionally comprised of the CEOs of all 24 CareerSource chapters in Florida; CareerSource Florida is Florida’s workforce policy and investment board. Recently, however, it expanded to include economic development professionals, recognizing the value of their voices in conversations about meeting the current and future needs of Florida’s employers and economy. In her work with FWDA, Silk will be working closely with CareerSource Suncoast, the local CareerSource chapter.
School Board candidate Lauren Kurnov
The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the one-woman tour de force Love, Linda (the life of Mrs. Cole Porter) July 13 through 24 at Studio 1130 located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Stevie Holland, with Gary William Friedman and arrangements and additional Music by Gary William Friedman, this musical tells the often-unheard story of Cole Porter’s wife. Starring Colleen Buchmeier, previously seen in Bullets Over Broadway and Victor, Victoria on The Players stage, her career took her to Broadway, and national tours. The timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter weave through the compelling narrative of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind the legendary songwriter.
The 2022-2023 Subscription Series has been announced at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. This incredible lineup features nine Broadway shows, with four Sarasota premieres, three dance productions, and four subscriber specials. Every season at the Van Wezel includes a spectacular array of Broadway musicals, like Disney’s Aladdin, Tina Fey’s...
