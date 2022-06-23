Florida Studio Theatre Offers Free Family-Friendly Musical Performances

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents the one-woman tour de force Love, Linda (the life of Mrs. Cole Porter) July 13 through 24 at Studio 1130 located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall (3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239). With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, book by Stevie Holland, with Gary William Friedman and arrangements and additional Music by Gary William Friedman, this musical tells the often-unheard story of Cole Porter’s wife. Starring Colleen Buchmeier, previously seen in Bullets Over Broadway and Victor, Victoria on The Players stage, her career took her to Broadway, and national tours. The timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter weave through the compelling narrative of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force behind the legendary songwriter.
The 2022-2023 Subscription Series has been announced at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. This incredible lineup features nine Broadway shows, with four Sarasota premieres, three dance productions, and four subscriber specials. Every season at the Van Wezel includes a spectacular array of Broadway musicals, like Disney’s Aladdin, Tina Fey’s...
Repeatedly voted Sarasota’s best fundraiser, Wine, Women & Shoes 2022 will be held on November 18, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton Sarasota. The event benefits Forty Carrots Family Center’s mission of nurturing healthy child and family development and the prevention of abuse, neglect, and other childhood traumas. Wine, Women & Shoes proceeds will support Mental Health Services, Parenting Education and Early Education for families in our community. Presented by Venus Med Spa and co-chaired by Melissa Tomasso and Julie Weintraub, Wine, Women & Shoes is the ultimate girlfriends’ day out. The signature luncheon is a daylong affair featuring wine tasting, shopping, and a dynamic fashion show by L.Boutique. Guests will experience a glamorous day of fun, fashion, great wines, and nonstop excitement. Tables are on sale now for the Signature Luncheon at The Ritz-Carlton on Friday, November 18, 2022.
For many of us, a big trip this summer might be out of the question for many reasons. Never fear; we have some great ideas to make a memorable staycation this summer. Whether you are just looking for a breather from school, sports, work, and the busy pace of life this summer, or something to engage the entire family, here are a few great ideas for your Suncoast staycation.
It’s no secret that great pizza can be tough to find in Southwest Florida, but my family and I have finally found our local spot. Atria, the celebrated Lakewood Ranch breakfast/lunch destination, stole our hearts with the new dinner concept it launched June 1. Every Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Atria serves a mix of innovative Neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas and summer-friendly salads, along with an ever-changing lineup of natural wines and familiar beers.
Angela and Kris' St. Pete Beach wedding featured rooftop vows amid a romantic palette of cream and soft pink inspired by the white sand beach and famous pink façade of their oceanfront venue. “We felt inspired by the venue. It has a historic character and gorgeous beaches and sunsets...
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Miguel Barrales Betanzos and Edith Salcedo De Barrales, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6803 Dominion Lane to Peter and Annick Stephenson, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,762,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,268 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.04 million in 2013.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. You may try a famous wellington sirloin at Parkshore Grill. Try their delectable crème brûlée, delectable apple cheesecake, or tempting ginger ice cream. Waiters deliver fantastic vermouth, tempting chianti, and great wheat beer, according to the users. Try their delicious green tea with milk, fantastic bubble tea, or incomparable mint tea.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.
"It's important to have someone in the room who has a real vested interest. Not only do I bring expertise to board meetings, but I'm a parent with kids in the public school system." [Politics] Kurnov Wants Sarasota Schools Focused on Outcomes. Jacob Ogles, jacob.ogles@srqme.com. School Board candidate Lauren Kurnov...
The developer of the Margaritaville Beach Resort on Fort Myers Beach plans to donate a parcel of land to the town of Fort Myers Beach during a 9 a.m. Friday ceremony. Parcel 6, which will be presented to the town by TPI Hospitality, will include new beach access, public street and public parking.
Tampa is a wonderful city full of interesting and exciting things to do; with that said, people need a change of scenery from time to time and this is where a day trip is the perfect excuse to make your escape. While you’ll still have the opportunity for a theme...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A daycare owner is picking up the pieces after a car plowed into the side of the building early Sunday morning. Sarasota Police have taken Luis Vargas Romero, 24, into custody for allegedly driving into the Camp Bow Wow doggie daycare center on 17th Street. No one was hurt since the center has been closed for construction for the past several months, but the owner is looking at serious damages with shattered glass, broken gutters and severe wall damage.
The city has a vibrant gay community, with many LGBT bars and clubs where one can mix and mingle with people of diverse interests. The best part - these establishments have a variety of atmospheres, from cozy and low-key to raucous and wild. If you're looking for a place to...
Sarasota A luxury waterfront home listed for sale at $6.495 million is going to auction at no reserve. Elite Auctions recently announced the auction of the home at 3731 Indian Beach Place in the Indian Beach-Sapphire Shores community a few blocks south of University Parkway. The auction is set for July 9.
Key takeaway: With $5.5 million from the state budget, an aviation maintenance school at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is coming together. School should help address a major shortage of aircraft mechanics and service technicians statewide. Core challenge: Finding and recruiting students who seek an alternative to college but still aim...
SYNOPSIS: Silver comes in a wide variety of qualities that have been used for different purposes throughout the years. No object in your home is going to be 100% silver, as pure silver is extremely soft. How to Identify What Type of Silver You Have. BY: Sal Lanzieri, Judy's Jewelry...
Drivers who count on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard as their major thoroughfare are about to experience some inconveniences over the next year or more. Construction to put a signal light at Lakewood Ranch Boulevard's intersection with Balmoral Woods Boulevard and Water Lily Way is scheduled to begin this week and is expected to take about 13 months to run through late July 2023.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – This is what you call a “die-hard” fan, but she went about it the completely wrong way. Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit have arrested 46-year-old Jamie Fonville for three counts of Scheme to Defraud. Fonville was employed with First
