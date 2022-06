East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) brought their employees, with more than 20 years of service, together this week to honor them. The EGRMC employees recognized had a combined 1,570 years of service to the local hospital spanning over 50 years. The service awards dinner was held at the Nesmith Lane building on the Georgia Southern campus. Each employee, with more than 20 years of service, was recognized individually.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO