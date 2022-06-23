ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

McFarland breaks ground on new community garden

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487vnX_0gJJKcpT00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ground was broken Wednesday as the City of McFarland is beginning its community garden project on Industrial Street.

Stay up to date with the latest Bakersfield news and weather with 17 News’ daily newsletter

The City of McFarland says the community garden will bring beautification to the land and an urban gardening space that residents can share.

The community garden is providing more than just vegetation, officials said. The City of McFarland is focusing on beautifying the city, providing fresh produce, creating a cleaner environment and bringing the community together.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tehechapi News

Plenty of ways to celebrate the 4th in Tehachapi (but don’t set off fireworks)

Get ready to celebrate, Tehachapi. But remember, personal fireworks of any kind aren’t allowed in Kern County’s mountain communities — including the Greater Tehachapi area. The fire risk is just too great and the Kern County Fire Department promises a $1,500 fine for the first offense and cost recovery for damages in case of wildfire.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Garces Circle fenced off for renovations, repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An area in Bakersfield where the homeless population sets up encampments has been fenced up for renovations. The Garces Circle is currently undergoing renovation by Clean California. Temporary fences were put up around the landmark and the state has left signs reading “No trespassing is allowed.” The city has been given […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Mcfarland, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
City
Mcfarland, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

WATCH: 2022 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards aka the “Oscars of Bakersfield” Convention Center honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that make our community a better place to live. 17’s Maddie Janssen and Ilyana Capellan emceed the event. The event was streamed on KGET.com on June 25, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Traffic advisories to look out for in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two separate traffic advisories to look out for in the next few days in southwest Bakersfield. Real Road Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from June 27 through July 1, according to a press release by the Thomas Road Improvement Program. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Gardening#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Kern County Fire vehicle involved in collision in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Minor injuries were reported in a crash involving a Kern County Fire Department vehicle while responding to a nearby fire on Sunday. At around 5 p.m. a Kern County Fire Department battalion chief’s vehicle collided with a white sedan at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway. According to police, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Havilah Courier press comes ‘home’ to Kernville

Holding pieces of old lead and wood type in your palm conjures up thoughts of pioneer newspaper editors, who traveled the frontier hauling their big bulky presses in wagons. In the days before electronic communications and even simple access to telephones, those early newspapers were the ties that bound the country together.
KERNVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: TEHACHAPI: Oasis offers lots to see and do

The mountain community of Tehachapi is about a 45-minute drive from Bakersfield via Highway 58. It’s described by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce as an oasis located between the San Joaquin Valley and the Mojave Desert. The city and surrounding area offer a range of activities for residents and visitors. Downtown Tehachapi is the heart of the area with unique shops, restaurants, murals, museums and a historical walking tour. A farmers market is held downtown on Thursday evenings throughout the summer.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Triple-digit temperatures expected in Bakersfield next couple days

Kern County is still grinding through the first heat wave of the summer, as Bakersfield could reach up to 103 degrees Sunday. Monday will be the hottest day of the week. Bakersfield is expected to hit 105 degrees. Tehachapi will see temperatures in the low 90s, and the Kern River Valley could see triple-digit heat. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: KERN RIVER VALLEY: Rich with recreational opportunities

The Kern River Valley in the mountains about an hour northeast of Bakersfield is rich with opportunities for recreation ranging from a simple picnic to whitewater rafting. Just as diverse are the communities providing services for visitors. Lake Isabella and Kernville are the largest, but each of the smaller mountain communities also plays an important part in hosting visitors year-round.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Air district OK's free in-home air purifiers

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District board has approved a Clean Air Rooms pilot program, giving people free in-home air purifiers to improve indoor air quality during wildfires. The pilot program will give about 1,500 free residential air purifier units with one additional replacement filter to residents throughout...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: RIDGECREST: Great base for exploring desert

The high desert community of Ridgecrest (about 110 miles northeast of Bakersfield via highways 58, 14 and 395) is surrounded by four mountain ranges and provides a great base for exploring the natural history of the desert. The California Welcome Center in Ridgecrest is the state’s newest welcome center and...
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID deaths, 1,433 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,433 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 255,815 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,460 deaths, and 244,396 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 680,718 negative COVID-19 tests and 255,815 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: MARICOPA: Much to savor off the beaten path

Located on Kern County’s west side, Maricopa is about 6 miles south of Taft, on Highway 33. Incorporated in 1911, the city’s population is 2,500, according to a 2020 U.S. census estimate. Bordering on the prolific Midway-Sunset Oil Field, Maricopa’s peak population came during Kern’s oil boom and the first Lakeview gusher in 1910.
MARICOPA, CA
KGET

New technology on display for KCSO at Axon Roadshow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New safety equipment was on full display this morning for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Axon Roadshow allowed KCSO to try some of the latest police technology. Axon representatives and KCSO deputies talked about the value of having the new technology. KCSO Commander David Kessler says, having new body cameras […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: EASTERN KERN: Something for everyone

Past Tehachapi’s golden hills lies the quiet, rugged plains of eastern Kern County. An hour-and-30-minute drive from Bakersfield leads to an area local residents say has many gems among the sand. These activities provide fun for those seeking adventure, or to learn about Kern County’s history. Red Rock...
KERN COUNTY, CA
abc45.com

Man saves 8 year-old girl from drowning in river

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK) — On Saturday, June 11th, Jimmy Camp was by the Kern River in Kernville at Frandy campground. After fly fishing, he decided to relax. That's when it happened. An 8-year-old's tube flipped over knocking her upside down. "I just kind of threw my phone on the...
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy