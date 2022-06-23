McFarland breaks ground on new community garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ground was broken Wednesday as the City of McFarland is beginning its community garden project on Industrial Street.

The City of McFarland says the community garden will bring beautification to the land and an urban gardening space that residents can share.

The community garden is providing more than just vegetation, officials said. The City of McFarland is focusing on beautifying the city, providing fresh produce, creating a cleaner environment and bringing the community together.

