Newton's Schwenker to play college soccer at Central

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
Newton Daily News
 4 days ago
Newton senior Breyton Schwenker will play soccer for Central College this fall. He had a signing ceremony at the high school before graduation and was joined by his parents Brian Schwenker (left) and Mara Schwenker. (Submitted Photo)

Breyton Schwenker started two full seasons in the defensive backfield for Newton’s boys soccer team.

He also started half of the matches he played in as a freshman and helped the Cardinal defense average 6.33 shutouts per season in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Playing a significant role in Newton’s route to the boys state soccer tournament this past spring helped push him to the next level where he will play at Central College in the fall.

“He has good leadership capabilities. You can’t teach kids that stuff,” Newton boys soccer coach Zach Jensen said about his defensive captain. “He’s aggressive. He will go win a ball for you. That’s what I like most about him.”

Newton senior Breyton Schwenker, seated center, was joined at his signing ceremony earlier this year by several members of the Newton boys soccer team. Schwenker will play soccer at Central College. (Submitted Photo)

Jensen also is an assistant coach at Central College. Jensen played collegiately there himself.

So he knows what Schwenker will have to do to succeed at that level.

“He has the physicality. He’s been in the weight room. He has that going for him,” Jensen said. “He’s got to work on the quickness of the college game and the reaction and figure out where we have to go with that.”

Schwenker said he picked Central College over Buena Vista. He said Jensen didn’t push him to Central but it was easier to choose the school because he’s played his three high school seasons for him.

Schwenker will be joined at Central College by his Cardinal teammate Derek Beiner, but that played no factor in his decision.

“Money and the team I wanted to play for are the reasons I chose Central,” Schwenker said. “It’s going to be nice to have Derek around, but it didn’t factor into my decision.

“Coach Jensen also didn’t push me too hard to Central. He wants it to be the right choice for me and the right fit.”

Newton senior Breyton Schwenker, seated, was joined at his signing ceremony at the high school in May by (back row, from left) Newton assistant coach Steve Weeks, Newton head coach Zach Jensen and Newton assistant coach Brett Lundberg. Schwenker will play soccer at the next level at Central College. (Submitted Photo)

Schwenker played in 16 matches and started eight of them as a freshman. That defense was part of six shutout wins.

As a junior, Schwenker started all 17 matches he played in and scored one goal. He was part of eight shutouts.

This past season, the Cardinals recorded six shutouts and Schwenker started 20 matches in the defensive backfield.

Jensen assumes Central’s coaching staff will play Schwenker on defense. But they also like to throw physical guys up top on set plays, too.

“I definitely need to increase my endurance,” Schwenker said. “That’s the lowest point of my game. I need to make quicker decisions with the ball, too.”

Schwenker is undecided on a major.

Newton senior Breyton Schwenker, seated center, was joined at his signing ceremony earlier this year by several close friends. Schwenker will play soccer at Central College. (Submitted Photo)

Newton Daily News

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
