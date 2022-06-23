ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naraka Bladepoint - Xbox Launch Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNARAKA: BLADEPOINT is Available now on Xbox...

www.ign.com

IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-20-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/20/22! 00:00 - Microsoft Flight Simulator - United States World Update Trailer 03:00 - Overwatch 2 - Official Game Overview 08:35 - Slave Zero X - Official Announcement Trailer 09:42 - Minecraft x Lightyear - Official Collaboration Trailer 10:54 - Neon White - Official Launch Trailer 11:37 - Overwatch 2 - Official PvP Reimagined Overview | Summer of Gaming 2022 18:01 - Arcadian Atlas - Official Gameplay Trailer 19:46 - Survivor Cells - Official Teaser Trailer 20:28 - Asterigos: Curse of The Stars - Official Eulalia Boss Fight Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 22:59 - Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - Official Reveal Trailer 25:29 - Company of Heroes 3 - Official Destruction Overview Trailer 28:59 - Autonauts - Official Console Launch Trailer 29:30 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Official Reveal Trailer (Remake Part 2) 31:04 - The Legend of Bum-bo - Official Console Release Date Trailer 32:46 - Rise of Kingdoms - Official Egypt Awakens, Chaos Awaits Cinematic Trailer 34:21 - The Tale of Bistun - Official Release Date Trailer 36:59 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure - Official Character Trailer 38:52 - Noble Fates - Official Love and Elves Update Trailer 40:00 - Iron Harvest - Official World Map Update Trailer 41:04 - Vail VR - Official Beta Reveal Trailer 42:36 - Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis - Official Trailer 44:45 - Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Official Update Trailer 45:53 - Flyff Universe - Official Launch Trailer 46:24 - Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei - Official Love and War Trailer.
IGN

Circus Electrique - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join Circus Electrique's lead writer Chris Baker for a deep dive into what you can expect with the gameplay of this upcoming turn-based tactical RPG, including a peek at the character, classes, abilities, and more. Circus Electrique launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
IGN

Valkyrie Geirdiful

Valkyrie Geirdiful is one of the nine Valkyries you can fight as an optional boss in God of War. Valkyrie Geirdiful is located in one of Odin's Hidden Chambers located in the Foothills, along the path towards the Base of the Mountain. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about finding and defeating Valkyrie Geirdiful in God of War (2018).
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Minecraft's Arrows are projectiles that serve as ammunition for the Bow weapon. They are affected by gravity and thus will travel in an arc after being fired, and will travel more slowly if show in water. An arrow can deal up to three Hearts of damage, but will deal less if a Bow isn't fully drawn (this isn't an issue with Crossbows). Arrows can be obtained as a drop from Skeletons or as a Crafted weapon.
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer Video Review

Outriders Worldslayer reviewed by Travis Northup on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. Outriders Worldslayer is an enjoyable but unambitious expansion that improves the endgame while falling short in many of the same areas as the base game before it. The story is still pretty lackluster, most boss fights are irritating slogs, and even with the added endgame grind there isn't a ton of content to chew on, but most of what's been added is at least ton of fun. The improved options with Pax Points, Ascension Points, and Apocalypse items are a stat-obsessed player's dream and had me tweaking my build for maximum devastation, and the Trial of Tarya Gratar endgame dungeon is challenging and memorable if also a bit repetitive. Still, getting another chance to run amok on Enoch was time well spent.
IGN

Bastion Remnant

Minecraft's Bastion Remnants are generated structures that are among the largest structures in the entire game that appear in all biomes of the Nether, with the exception of Basalt Deltas. They are the exclusive home of Piglin Brutes, in addition to Piglins and Hoglins, none of which will respawn after you've defeated them.
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
IGN

Black Skylands - The Raids Update Trailer

Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Black Skylands' The Raids update, featuring the ability to play raids and defeat all the bosses, unique weapons, and more. The Raids update is available now.
IGN

Aussie Deals: Where to Buy the LEGO Question Block and Other Gaming Inspired Sets!

Since early 2020, LEGO and Nintendo have enjoyed the perfect marriage of intellectual properties. Think about how well suited the match is in visual terms. You've got the blocky pixelation of the most recognisable 8-bit video game seamlessly interlocking with the blocky...er, blockiness of the LEGO system. That's a chocolate meets peanut butter pairing.
IGN

Skarn, Lord of Damnation

This page contains information on defeating the final boss of Diablo Immortal and its Realm of Damnation: Skarn, the Lord of Damnation. Skarn is the finale to Diablo Immortal's main questline (though there is much to do afterwards), and is located at the end of the Realm of Damnation. The door to Skarn's sanctum can only be opened after you have destroyed the Pit of Anguish in the story dungeon, and gained the angel's blessings for them to hold open the door while you face the Lord of Damnation in his lair.
IGN

Nintendo Direct Mini Announced for This Week

A Nintendo Direct Mini will be broadcast tomorrow, June 28. It will focus on third-party partners, so don't expect the likes of Mario, Zelda or other major Nintendo series to appear. The 'Partner Showcase', which will be around 25 minutes long, will air on YouTube at 6am Pacific / 9am...
IGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 28% off in a Discounted Console Bonanza, Plus a Ton of Steam Sale AAAs!

Welcome to the part of End of Financial Year that I like best—console stock clearances! Honestly, there's something for every gaming need here. Score a cheap Nvidia Shield if you want to elegantly stream your overflowing Steam library to a telly. Grab a discounted Switch if you're sick of squinting at your phone during those train rides to work. Lastly, grab a bargain priced Xbox if you want to gain access to Game Pass, one helluva generous subscription service. Pick your poison and pay less for it below!
IGN

Fallout: London, a 'DLC-Sized' Mod For Fallout 4, Gets Brand New Trailer And Release Window

Fallout: London, a highly anticipated, DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4, has received a lengthy new trailer alongside confirmation of a 2023 release window. We also get a look at some of the NPCs in the mod, though whether these are enemies, allies, or a bit of both is unclear. The trailer highlights a handful of relatively normal looking characters that wouldn't look out of place in a regular Fallout game, alongside some wackier individuals – including a wild-looking tree man.
IGN

The Flash Movie in Jeopardy, New PS5 Features, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From new features being added to the PS5, to The Flash Movie being in jeopardy due to Ezra Miller, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news! 00:36 - PS5 Adds New Share Factory Feature 02:46 - Ghost of Tsushima May Have a Sequel 05:51 - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Might Deviate from the Original 09:35 - Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Big Announcements 15:05 - The Flash Movie in Jeopardy 18:55 - Vince McMahon Steps Down as WWE CEO and Chairman 21:42 - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Exclusive First Look 24:47 - TSM and Godlike Feuding Over Possible Player Poaching #ign #gaming #entertainment.
IGN

An AI Was Trained To Play Minecraft With 70,000 Hours Of YouTube Videos

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization founded by Elon Musk, has trained an AI to play Minecraft almost as well as humans. It only took about 70,000 hours of binging YouTube videos. A blog post detailing the feat reveals that researchers used a technique called "Video PreTraining (VPT)" to train...
