This $15 Million USD Mansion Features a Replica Millennium Falcon Home Movie Theater

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mansion has just been listed by Sotheby’s International Realty in the coveted Carolwood neighborhood in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort. Made for the Disney and Star Wars super fan,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Falcon#Us Dollar#Home Movie#Replica#Housing List#Walt Disney World Resort
