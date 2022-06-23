ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Hotel and city employees in Scottsdale learn how to spot sex, human trafficking

AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetamine treatment as a mental illness therapy in a Mesa clinic. A Valley nurse practitioner is offering qualifying patients with depression, PTSD, and other mental health struggles the opportunity to utilize ketamine for treatment. Dobson Dolphins are swimming all day to raise money for the team....

www.azfamily.com

AZFamily

Woman hospitalized after shooting at Phoenix Super 8 motel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at a Super 8 in Phoenix near N. Black Canyon Highway. Phoenix police say they found a woman who had been shot at the motel when they responded to the report around 12:15 p.m. She has been taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. According to officers, detectives are on their way to the scene to investigate what lead up to the incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of stabbing neighbors in Sunnyslope neighborhood arrested, identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a couple after an argument in a Sunnyslope apartment complex Saturday morning. Phoenix police were called out to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reportedly still in serious condition as of Sunday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rainwater leaks into Phoenix Sky Harbor, weather causes multiple house fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 young boys pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale

Protestors sprayed with tear gas at state capitol after Roe v. Wade decision. Thousands of people marched around the streets of the state capitol to protest the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade. Graphic video from witness shows tear gas used on protesters at Arizona Capitol. Updated: 4 hours...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Visiting Phoenix’s Melrose District during Pride month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On this edition of Field Trip Friday, Ian Schwartz and Olivia Fierro took a trip down the block to the Melrose District, Phoenix’s “gayborhood” along a one-mile stretch of 7th Avenue! There’s no better place to be this summer, with everything from unique boutiques to bars and everything else in between, especially during Pride month!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly freeway crash shuts down I-10 at Loop 101

State lawmakers approve $526 million for education budget in AZ state budget. Educators, school board members, and administrators say they’ll be working together to make the budget work. Although the number seems like a lot of money, several organizations in the state say that it’s more of a compromise.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kate Gallego
AZFamily

Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead after a shooting in a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say they found him on the ground next to a car after a report of a shooting in the area around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that they heard multiple gunshots and called the police. Phoenix fire officials pronounced the man, identified as 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert, dead at the scene. No suspects have been arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Who pays for firefighters to save hikers in the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After a group of people had to be rescued off Camelback Mountain on Thursday, many questioned--are the hikers held responsible for the bill? The simple answer is that rescues are a city-funded function. “We will respond to the mountain, just like we’ll respond to a house fire, just like we respond to someone’s house when they have a medical emergency. We will respond to that mountain,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. “We never want to discourage anyone from calling for help when they are on the mountain hiking, whether it’s Piestewa Peak, South Mountain, North Mountain, or like yesterday, Echo Canyon.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms sparked house fires in Phoenix

Thousands were without power and had to deal with flooding after a monsoon storm rolled through Flagstaff. Storms rolling into the Valley, metro Phoenix area. Heavy winds up to 40 miles per hour, rain, blowing dust, and lightning could be on their way. Heavy rains causes flash flooding in Flagstaff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pro-choice protestors descend upon Arizona State Capitol for a second night, four arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Protestors have gathered for a second night at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Workers were out Saturday morning and afternoon putting up fences around major landmark buildings. On Friday night, protestors reportedly vandalized several memorials in the capitol complex area. Arizona Department of Public Safety deployed tear gas amongst the protestors when they tried to force entry into the Senate Building. DPS confirmed on Sunday afternoon that four arrests were made.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Protestors expected to Arizona State Capitol for a second day

Pro-Choice protestors descend on Arizona's state capitol for a second night. Protestors have gathered for a second night at the Arizona State Capitol following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In this 6-episode docu-series, award-winning investigative reporter, Morgan Loew, takes...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

UnResolved Episode 2: A Secret in the Desert

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – On August 6, 2013, a man walking through a desert wash in Apache Junction spotted what appeared to be human remains. It was a sad and solemn answer to a question Tempe Police had been asking for two months. That is, was Adrienne Salinas still alive?
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Tear gas used on pro-abortion protesters at Arizona's Capitol

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at the Arizona Capitol to voice their support for abortion. At least three abortion providers in Arizona are pausing procedures while the legal ramifications play out over Roe v. Wade being overturned. Who pays for mountain rescues in the Phoenix area?. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Officers shoot man who allegedly fired gun while talking with police in East Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police say officers shot a man who allegedly fired a gun while he was talking with police on Friday night. Authorities say it happened in the area of 81st Street and University Drive around 9:30 p.m. Officers in the area working on a project to tackle violent crime when they tried to pull a man over for a traffic stop. In a news release, police said the suspect, identified as a 54-year-old man, was “being somewhat evasive” and didn’t want to pull over. While speaking with the suspect, police say the man fired his gun and that’s when officers fired back.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fort Huachuca, an active military post since 1877

FORT HUACHUCA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This time of year, thunder clouds take shape, skies grow dark and nature cracks the sky with lightning bolts and rumblings of thunder. It’s the monsoon. In southern Arizona along the western edge of the San Pedro Valley, impressive storms form over the mountains that rise from the western edge of the river valley. Those who lived here named the mountains “Huachuca.” That translates to “place of thunder.” By the time the U.S. Army decided to establish a post in the Huachucas, military leaders knew that it was an ideal location to keep a watchful eye on both the Santa Cruz and San Pedro river valleys, traditional routes Apaches used to access their camps in Mexico. Two companies of the 6th Cavalry led by Captain Samuel Marmaduke Whiteside established Camp Huachuca on March 3, 1877. In 1882, the camp received a new designation -- Fort.
MILITARY
AZFamily

Sunny & hot, slight chance for blowing dust in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A strong monsoon flow has yet to establish in Arizona. That’s not usual for this time of year as typically the monsoon moisture doesn’t arrive until after the Fourth of July around metro Phoenix. Still, we’re going to see a chance for thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, followed by a couple more quiet days. Saturday, by the way, looks to be sunny and hot, with just a slight chance for some blowing dust around town.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Providers in Arizona are suspending abortion services

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — At least three providers in Arizona are putting abortions on hold due to Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood Arizona and Family Planning Associates Medical Group said just hours after the decision they will be pausing all abortions. It was later confirmed Desert Star Family planning in Phoenix made the same decision. Family Planning Associates said all appointments will be canceled until further notice. Those who got an abortion before Friday can still attend their follow-up appointments.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

One-year-old boy dies after near-drowning in bathtub in El Mirage on June 16

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night, June 16, is dead. Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was arrested on charges of child neglect after reportedly leaving two children alone in the bathtub with the water running. She told police she left the bathroom to “attend to a smelly diaper nearby”. While she was gone, she said she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When Gaddy came back to the bathroom, she reportedly found the tub overflowing and the boy face down in the water. The other two children she was watching at the time were okay.
EL MIRAGE, AZ

