Hotel and city employees in Scottsdale learn how to spot sex, human trafficking

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Monsoon storms made their way into the Valley on Sunday evening and created problems for firefighters and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Multiple tree fires believed to be caused by lightning were reported in neighborhoods in south Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews put out at least three house fires that were caused by lightning. Two were in south Phoenix and another was in north Phoenix. In Arcadia, down power lines caused multiple fires near 45th Street and Camelback Road. The power briefly went out at an assisted living facility. No injuries have been reported. At Phoenix Sky Harbor, rainwater leaked into the area of Gate E-5 at Terminal 3. Officials say crews are assessing the damage and working on a fix to prevent it from happening again.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO