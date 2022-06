ADVA announced that Telstra Wholesale is leveraging ADVA FSP 150 technology to provide its Rapid Mobile Activation service. The new capabilities enable Telstra Wholesale’s communication service provider (CSP) customers to quickly provision Ethernet connectivity and deliver greater levels of resilience. Rapid Mobile Activation uses the wholesale part of the Telstra Mobile Network to enable instant revenue generation. Instead of weeks or months, CSPs can now deploy new services in a matter of days while fiber is being activated. Built on ADVA’s edge solution with zero-touch provisioning, the self-install option for the service could also help customers drive down operational costs by reducing site visits.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO