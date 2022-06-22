ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jags' Brandon Scherff listed among CBS Sports' top-10 guards list

By James Johnson
 5 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars came into this offseason in need of help on the offensive line. They got that when they signed a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro in Brandon Scherff, who had previously spent all of his career with the Washington Commanders.

While Scherff has struggled to stay healthy, there is no denying that he’s one of the best at his position when he’s on the field. That’s huge for franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was pressured a good bit as a rookie.

Additionally, Scherff’s addition should help the run game, too, which has a lot of potential when looking at what the duo of Travis Etienne and James Robinson could bring to the table.

Most would agree it was wise of the Jags to sign Scherff this offseason as the Jags’ offense needs proven players and leadership. CBS Sports’ is probably among them as they ranked Scherff among the top guards in the NFL this week.

Here is what analyst Jeff Kerr had to say about the veteran as he came in at the No. 10 spot of his 2022 guard rankings.

Scherff was paid as one of the best guards in the game this offseason for a reason, even if a sprained MCL hindered his performance in 2021. A Pro Bowler in each of the past three years, Scherff didn’t allow a sack last season — but his 4.8% pressure rate allowed per dropback was the highest of his career(18 pressures on season).

A healthy Scherff is one of the best right guards in the game, even if he hasn’t played a full season since 2016. A fresh start in Jacksonville will benefit the 30-year-old Scherff.

Scherff’s injury is now healed and he’s now ready to help the Jags get on track. Lawrence especially should feel a huge difference up front as Scherff is replacing A.J. Cann at the right guard spot, who only registered a Pro Football Focus grade of over 70 once in his career, which was in 2016.

Meanwhile, Scherff has never registered less than a 72.5 in his career, which shows the Jags are getting a consistently good player when on the field. He will be rejoining offensive line coach Phil Rauscher in Jacksonville, so he will likely be able to get off to a fast start despite the Jags installing a new offense.

