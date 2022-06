BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue is placing its new Pierce ladder truck into service next week and is inviting the community to attend the celebration and ceremony. This 107-foot ladder truck will respond to calls in the City of Bend, the Rural Fire District, and surrounding communities when needed. It will be replacing the current American La France ladder truck, which has been seen service for over 19 years and has reached the end of its service life.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO