What would you ask Jenson Button?

Has McMurtry’s victory restored it as a competitive event?. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The fastest ever car up the Goodwood hillclimb. It’s never been much of a thing before has it? It’s always been a victory parade for cars that have already proved themselves in the heat of competition. But not this year. The McMurtry Spéirling won in the fastest time ever recorded.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO