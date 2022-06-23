What would you ask Jenson Button?

Has McMurtry’s victory restored it as a competitive event?. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The fastest ever car up the Goodwood hillclimb. It’s never been much of a thing before has it? It’s always been a victory parade for cars that have already proved themselves in the heat of competition. But not this year. The McMurtry Spéirling won in the fastest time ever recorded.
After splitting from the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Adrian Newey is back with the RB17 hybrid V8 hypercar. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Woah, Red Bull’s Advanced Technologies division has announced that it will design, develop and build a brand-new hypercar that will deliver the “ultimate on-track driving experience”. This sounds very special indeed.
Latest F1 game gets all the usual things right, but the additions are hit and miss. Skip 7 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. We're not sure about you, but the bit of being an F1 driver we're interested...
Comments / 0