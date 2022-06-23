ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tessa Thompson Looks Incredible In Sexy Sheer Dress At ‘Westworld’ Premiere

By Sara Whitman
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lie9Z_0gJJF0Av00
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson, 38, brought the naked dress look to the red carpet for the Season 4 premiere of Westworld and she absolutely slayed. Tessa, who has played Charlotte Hale since Westworld‘s inaugural season in 2016, stunned in a sexy sheer dress by Interior NYC on the June 21 carpet in New York City. The floor-length gown was made of a purposefully wrinkled gold material that gave a subtle look at her glowing skin and brown undergarments underneath. The dress had a boat neckline that was accessorized with a thick black choker necklace, which matched the bow at the bottom of the dress’ open-back design. Tessa wore her gorgeous brunette hair in a low ponytail and accentuated her facial features with glimmering gold eyeshadow and a gorgeous nude lipstick. To complete her revealing look, she wore Kismet by Milka hoop earrings and a REZA ring with a large pearl decorating it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7QxM_0gJJF0Av00
Tessa Thompson poses on the carpet of the ‘Westworld’ Season 4 premiere on June 21, 2022 (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Showing off her breathtaking ensemble in a post to her Instagram page, Tessa paid homage to the sci-fi drama by saying her look is “what A.I might wear to the function when they are after flesh.” She added, “A lovely evening celebrating the @westworldhbo season 4 premiere in the Best City In The World.” The premiere took place at Alice Tully Hall at NYC’s famed Lincoln Center.

Tessa stars opposite Luke Hemsworth, 32, in Westworld and revealed that he is the funniest Hemsworth brother of them all. “Of all his brothers, he is definitely the funniest one. That’s true,” Tessa enthusiastically told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. “I’ve spent time with all of them, and Luke Hemsworth is the funniest one.” However, she quickly added that she does not rank the talented brothers for fun. “But I don’t compare! They’re all beautiful Hemsworthians. You need them all!”

There are three Hemsworth brothers, who hail from Australia, and they all act. Tessa has worked with Chris in several Marvel films such as 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Luke did not comment on Tessa naming him the funniest of his talented brothers, but he proved he has a silly personality in his post from the night. “Oh oh I forgot my wallet can anyone shout me a beer?” he captioned a selfie with the cast from the red carpet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts Rocks Daisy Dukes & A Sexy Swimsuit As She Films New Movie: Photos

If Julia Roberts is waiting there on the beach, it’s a no-brainer decision to “leave the world behind.” Julia, 54, hit the beach to film a scene in her new Netflix thriller, and she dressed for the sunny weather. The Pretty Woman star rocked an olive green one-piece swimsuit with a low cut, a navy blue long-sleeve shirt (as a cover-up), and a pair of cutoff shorts. The “Daisy Duke” denim shorts allowed Julia to show off her incredibly toned legs while filming a scene with Ethan Hawke and Charlie Evans. Julia wore her lusciously long hair loose and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kismet, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Thor#Design#Westworldhbo#Lincoln Center
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Brings ‘1883’s Faith Hill to Tears as He Reveals John Dutton’s Untold Backstory

Placing her hand on her chest, Faith Hill was moved to tears as Kevin Costner revealed the Yellowstone history we haven’t seen. Last week, Costner, Hill, and Tim McGraw traveled to London to support the international debut of Paramount+. For married superstars Hill and McGraw, this meant revisiting their brilliant portrayals of 1883’s ancestral Duttons, Margaret and James. For Costner, however, it meant a hefty departure from ongoing Yellowstone Season 5 filming in Montana.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
18K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy