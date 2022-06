BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After a long time of being located in uptown Beckley, the local non-profit Beckley Area Foundation is expanding its roots and getting more space. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the organization’s new facility at 1210 South Kanawha Street. In a unanimous decision, the Carter Family Foundation awarded a grant to BAF to make the new facility possible.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO