Wyoming State

Wyoming superintendent willing to risk losing ~$40M in federal money for school lunches

By Mary Stroka
county17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILLETTTE, Wyo. — Wyoming will not comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order of new anti-discrimination mandates, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction said in a news release Wednesday. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced all state and local agencies funded by its...

county17.com

Comments / 4

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, June 26, 2022

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on the front porch at the Peryam Ranch outside of Encampment, Wyoming by Alan Peryam. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

State official: school construction funding has ‘gone away’

CHEYENNE — For years, Wyoming’s school capital construction account was primarily funded by federal coal lease bonus revenues. “Those have essentially gone away,” Senior School Finance Analyst Matthew Willmarth with the Legislative Service Office told the Select Committee on School Facilities at an interim meeting in Casper this week. “There is no revenue forecast to be collected from that revenue source.”
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

LIVE BLOG: Wyoming reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here. Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming’s trigger bill now goes into effect with Roe vs Wade overturned

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Five days after the Executive and Judicial branches confirm the Roe vs. Wade decisions, Wyoming will pull the trigger on its abortion bill, House Bill 92, overturning 50-year-old legal precedence. Pro-life advocates are celebrating today as unborn rights are sent to the states to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Political And Journalistic Cowardice In the 307

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was just announced that the candidate debate between Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman, to be hosted by Wyoming PBS next Thursday, will be closed to the public. Let me repeat that – the most important political debate in Wyoming this year will be closed to the public.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Supreme Court ruling to trigger Wyoming abortion ban

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. House Bill 92 – Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision, passed during the 2022 legislative session, makes all abortions illegal in...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State, Energy Groups Criticize EPA Policy Blaming Wyoming For Denver Smog

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming and some of its energy industry groups are criticizing as “illogical” proposed federal rules that would punish the state for contributing 1% of the pollutants that make up Denver-area smog. Two industry groups and the state itself responded...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Casper’s Christopher Bobo bests himself, breaking Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Gun Owners Praise Supreme Court Gun Ruling

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Wyoming organizations had completely opposite reactions to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun restrictions in New York, with one praising the move and another condemning it. Meanwhile, a candidate for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat praised the Supreme...
WYOMING STATE

