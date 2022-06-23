Wyoming superintendent willing to risk losing ~$40M in federal money for school lunches
By Mary Stroka
county17.com
4 days ago
GILLETTTE, Wyo. — Wyoming will not comply with President Joe Biden’s executive order of new anti-discrimination mandates, the state’s Superintendent of Public Instruction said in a news release Wednesday. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced all state and local agencies funded by its...
On Friday, Wellspring Health Access hosted a Zoom call with reporters to answer a variety of questions and provide clarity on what abortion access looks like in Wyoming following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On the call was Julie Burkhart, the founder of Wellspring Health Access, Reverend Leslie Kee...
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken on the front porch at the Peryam Ranch outside of Encampment, Wyoming by Alan Peryam. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the...
CHEYENNE — For years, Wyoming’s school capital construction account was primarily funded by federal coal lease bonus revenues. “Those have essentially gone away,” Senior School Finance Analyst Matthew Willmarth with the Legislative Service Office told the Select Committee on School Facilities at an interim meeting in Casper this week. “There is no revenue forecast to be collected from that revenue source.”
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal in the United States. With Roe's fall, Wyoming is one of 13 states with a trigger bill set to end most abortions here. Here's the latest on what the decision means for Wyoming:
The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation in Mills, Wyo., will be lowering the water level in Guernsey Reservoir in preparation for the annual silt run.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Five days after the Executive and Judicial branches confirm the Roe vs. Wade decisions, Wyoming will pull the trigger on its abortion bill, House Bill 92, overturning 50-year-old legal precedence. Pro-life advocates are celebrating today as unborn rights are sent to the states to...
It was just announced that the candidate debate between Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman, to be hosted by Wyoming PBS next Thursday, will be closed to the public. Let me repeat that – the most important political debate in Wyoming this year will be closed to the public.
The Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating Americans’ constitutional right to abortion and clearing the way for Wyoming’s abortion ban trigger law to go into effect. House Bill 92 – Abortion prohibition-supreme court decision, passed during the 2022 legislative session, makes all abortions illegal in...
CASPER, Wyo. —With the Supreme Court decision overturning federal abortion protections handed down Friday, the founder of the Wellspring women’s reproductive clinic in Casper is ready to take the fight for abortion access to the state level. With the decision now official, Wyoming’s “trigger law” passed earlier this...
Wyoming and some of its energy industry groups are criticizing as "illogical" proposed federal rules that would punish the state for contributing 1% of the pollutants that make up Denver-area smog. Two industry groups and the state itself responded...
Colorado has its fair share of special license plates. From the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Broncos to Pueblo Chile peppers and State Parks. There is pretty much a plate for whatever Colorado thing you are into. However, there is one specific type of license plate that some car enthusiasts want...
Teachable moment here for anyone that underestimates what an eagle is capable of. A Wyoming driver today shared video of one of these massive birds trying to take down a pronghorn. Note: there's nothing terribly graphic about what you're about to see, but have no doubt what's going on here....
On the same day that the fiftieth anniversary of the Montana Constitution was being celebrated in the Chambers of the Montana House of Representatives as producing the most open government of all the 50 states, it was revealed that the Governor of Montana was keeping a secret from the public: his location. He was, his office said, on a previously undisclosed “longscheduled personal trip” the location and timing of which were also undisclosed for “security reasons”. The deception was discovered because inconveniently, and simultaneously with the Governor’s “long-scheduled personal trip” the Yellowstone River decided to take leave of her banks and created some of the worst flooding in Montana’s history, requiring action on the Governor’s part. The Governor promptly declared a disaster emergency, but it was noticed that it was signed by the Lieutenant-Governor who has authority only when the governor delegates it. It then came to light that the Governor was not in Montana but in Italy, presumably on vacation.
Yes, bears shit in the woods, but you shouldn't – probably. The coronavirus pandemic gets a bad rap, a virus that caused more than 6 million deaths will do that, but when people got tired of twiddling their thumbs during quarantine, they returned to the great outdoors en masse.
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper angler has literally outdone himself, breaking a Wyoming fishing record he set in 2021, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said Thursday. Christopher Bobo, 34, caught a 19.5-inch longnose sucker out of the North Platte River in May, 1.5 inches longer than the longnose sucker he caught out of the same stretch of river in May 2021. The previous record to his 2021 catch was set in 1998, according to Game and Fish.
BIG SKY COUNTRY — On paper, Montana is ideally structured for family vacations. It's in the top five U.S. states for size and in the bottom five for population density, meaning there's a vast amount of space to explore. It also boasts eight national parks and 55 state parks, most notably Glacier National Park and three of Yellowstone National Park's five gates.
Two Wyoming organizations had completely opposite reactions to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun restrictions in New York, with one praising the move and another condemning it. Meanwhile, a candidate for Wyoming's lone U.S. House seat praised the Supreme...
