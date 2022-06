KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fourth of July can be fun for all with pool parties, yummy food, and a great firework show. Fireworks are pretty when they light up the sky, but they can also be dangerous so local physicians with Ascension Borgess Hospital want to remind the public of firework safety precautions and how to proceed if an injury occurs.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO