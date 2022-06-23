ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there was no updated information on Gov....

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
connect-bridgeport.com

Senator Manchin Declares VA AIR Commission Dead

Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC), announced the Veterans Affairs (VA) Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission will not move forward because it is officially opposed by 12 bipartisan Senators, signifying the end of the AIR Commission. Without the Senate’s approval of...
