Status of Justice's Next COVID-19 Press Conference

According to the official government Web site of Gov. Jim Justice, the next COVID-19 statewide press conference will take place on Tuesday, June 28. As of now, there is no time listed for the Tuesday briefing. Check back tomorrow to Connect-Bridgeport for the time of the press conference as well as a live video link.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, discusses the “powerful evidence” revealed that former President Donald Trump knew he lost but continued to push claims of fraud.June 26, 2022.
Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC), announced the Veterans Affairs (VA) Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission will not move forward because it is officially opposed by 12 bipartisan Senators, signifying the end of the AIR Commission. Without the Senate’s approval of...
Comments / 0