4 Reasons to Buy a 2022 Honda CR-V, Not a Subaru Forester

To many, classic Ferraris are considered works of art, and every time one gets destroyed it is the equivalent of a Picasso or Monet being set on fire. This video of a Ferrari F40 crashing in the Swiss Alps is a tragedy that is only bested by Romeo, Juliet, and Hamlet, so we wish we could live in a world free from Ferrari F40 abuse. The heartbreaking accident took place at the 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen hill climb race in Switzerland as part of Ferrari's global 75th birthday celebration, and according to local reports, the driver and spectators were not injured. The same can't be said for the Ferrari F40 supercar.
