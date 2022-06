EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the 1-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a bathtub in El Mirage on Thursday night, June 16, is dead. Babysitter Cynthia Gaddy, 49, was arrested on charges of child neglect after reportedly leaving two children alone in the bathtub with the water running. She told police she left the bathroom to “attend to a smelly diaper nearby”. While she was gone, she said she heard a timer go off in the kitchen for something she was baking. When Gaddy came back to the bathroom, she reportedly found the tub overflowing and the boy face down in the water. The other two children she was watching at the time were okay.

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO