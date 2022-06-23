ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Localized heavy rain still possible into the end of the week

By Grant Tosterud
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonsoon moisture will get nudged farther west to end the week, bringing better chances for storms west of I-25 and drier air to the east. Warmer weather will also arrive to finish the week. High pressure will...

KRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves north this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a weekend soaker for most of New Mexico with heavy rain moving into the northern mountains Saturday night. We’ve already collected widespread totals of 1-2″ for parts of Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Santa Rosa. Flash flooding will continue to be the biggest threat tonight as the core of the heavy rain moves over the burn scars. This batch of storms will slowly push north while scattered showers and storms fill out the western part of the state. Rainfall will be heaviest northeast with the cold front northeast. Skies remain mostly cloudy/overcast through the overnight into Sunday morning. We’ll also continue our muggier/milder trend for the nights. However, temperatures will cool well below average for Sunday, up to 20° even! This means the ABQ metro area will only reach into the middle 70s both Sunday and Monday contending with record cool high temperatures for much of central and northern NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rainy weekend ahead as temperatures cool

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab the umbrella this weekend as rain chances continue across New Mexico. We’re going to see widespread heavy rain beginning in the northeast thanks to a cold front moving in. This will provide areas of lift, especially in the northern mountain zones, so flash flooding is a real concern over the burn scars throughout the weekend. Heavy rain and cooler temperatures will move westward through the state into Sunday as highs fall nearly 15° below average. Additional rainfall of 1-3″ is likely with the highest totals falling in the northeast zones. We’ll slowly start drying out mid to late next week as some drier air arrives from the north.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair hiring for seasonal positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is hiring for season positions for the summer. Starting June 27, they will begin accepting applications for the 2022 State Fair inside the labor trailer near Gate 4 on the Fairgrounds. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following departments […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Guitar New Mexico hosts three-day festival

Showing off the greatest individuals in guitar. Guitar New Mexico is a local non-profit organization that is dedicated to fostering the study and appreciation of classical guitar work. They provide a wide variety of youth programs, ensembles, outreach, and concerts. Guitar New Mexico is currently hosting its annual three-day Guitar...
MUSIC
KRQE News 13

How many abortions are performed in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 24 – June 30

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 24 – June 30 around New Mexico. June 24 – Outdoor Film Screening and Mercadito at El Chante – Femme Frontera is going to Albuquerque. Enjoy the 6th Annual Femme Frontera Showcase at this outdoor screening at El Chante: Casa de Cultura. Come meet local artists, listen to music, and learn about local activist organizations in Albuquerque. Film Screening once el Sol goes down at about 9 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico officials react to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade decision

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The United States Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade. The 6-3 decision overturns the 1973 ruling on the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. The decision to overturn was expected after a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito in May. The court’s ruling now gives individual states […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

