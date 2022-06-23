ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Martin’s Roadside Stand: From Honor Box, To Blooming Business

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD — Starting with an honor box and mums by the side of the road in 2018, Martin’s Produce Stand has grown into a busy seasonal flower, garden and produce stand. Jeff Martin, owner of...

therecord-online.com

Lock Haven area events: It’s almost a wrap

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven area has been abuzz (literally) for a few days with multiple activities for participants and spectators alike. Saturday marks the wind-down day for some of those, including the 36th annual Sentimental Journey to Cub Haven and the 40&8 Hooskow carving event along the Renovo Road.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Fairgrounds creates a new ticket system for this season

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County fairgrounds are gearing up to kick off their festivities from August 2nd through the 7th. This year, they are starting to sell tickets earlier due to a new ticket system. “Everything is online. It allows us to do it a little bit quicker and, allows the people […]
thehomepagenetwork.com

What’s Happening On Home Page: 06/20 – 06/24

There’s a lot happening on The Home Page Network! It can be easy to miss some of the great stories coming out of our Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Troy & Canton markets. To help you catch up, here’s a quick list of the top stories from the past week!
WELLSBORO, PA
NewsChannel 36

Set the Sky to Music lights show flies over Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People could jam out at the Arnot Mall Saturday night with the Set the Sky to Music Light show. The Parking Lot Party by JC Penny set the stage for the unique light show. One hundred and twenty drones flew roughly 400 feet over the Arnot...
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST 1872: Cyclone strikes Pulteney and Prattsburgh

Woman Saves Cornell Rower — On the 11th inst., a woman living near Goodwin’s Ferry, Cayuga Lake, heard a cry for help, out on the lake. She looked in the direction whence came the call and saw a long slim boat, one of the shells which are now plenty on the Lake floating in the water with no one in it. She proceeded at once with assistance to the lake. The boat was reached; it was found that the occupant had tipped over and with his feet fast in the shell, was hanging down in the water. The occupant was rescued from his perilous position, and, lifeless, was taken to shore. The young man, a student of Cornell, by the name of Judson, from Cleveland, Ohio was, with great difficulty, restored to life.
PENN YAN, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Samantha L. “Sam” Briggs - June 16, 2022

Dansville - Samantha L. Briggs, “Sam” - 52 years of age, passed away Friday morning June 16, 2022 at the Vincent House in Wayland. Sam fought a courageous battle with brain cancer with her son Justin by her side. She had the will and heart to keep fighting but her disease won out.
WAYLAND, NY
WETM

Elmira City School District Honors Retirees

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira City School District Retiree Class of 2022 includes 28 staff members, who collectively taught for 210 years. Yesterday, June 23rd, was a Beecher Elementary retiree party. It honored all three retirees at the elementary school. Each of the schools within the Elmira City School District have a club called the “Sunshine Club”. The club recognizes each retiree and cake was provided at the Beecher Elementary School party via donations from the club.
ELMIRA, NY
thehomepagenetwork.com

The Home Page Network

After a two year hiatus the District IV North-South All-Star game returned on Friday, June 24, which saw Team UPMC (North) shut out Team Geisinger (South) 36-0. Previously the game has been played at South Williamsport High School and put on by the South Williamsport Lions Club. This year, The District IV Coaches Association put on the game and with Danville High School playing host.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

WATCH: Original NBC Nightly News report on 1972 flood

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WETM) – The floods of 1972 caused by Hurricane Agnes made headlines across the country, as well as the Twin Tiers. The flood waters wiped out cities and towns throughout the northeastern United States. Small Southern Tier cities like Olean, Corning, and Elmira made it into national reports about the destruction from […]
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical names new Emergency Medicine physician

Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Michael Briskey, MD, an Emergency Medicine physician to its Medical Staff. Dr. Briskey joins the Evangelical Emergency Medicine Group in June 2022. As an emergency physician, Dr. Briskey specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness. Dr. Briskey received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine, serving as Chief Resident, at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Pa. Dr. Briskey is currently completing his Fellowship in the Academy of Wilderness Medicine (FAWM) through the Wilderness Medical Society. As a FAWM fellow, Briskey will be recognized as receiving the highest level of achievement in the field of wilderness medicine. Wilderness medicine concentrates on recognizing, treating, and preventing injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors.
LEWISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Possible $250 fines for smoking, vaping in Hornell Parks

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – With the summer weather in full swing and people spending time outside, the City of Hornell is reminding residents not to smoke and vape in public parks, facing possible fines of hundreds of dollars if they do. The City posted an announcement in light of the summer weather, saying that all […]
HORNELL, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Councilman addresses abuse allegations facing Williamsport principal

Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder addressed the sexual assault allegations against Williamsport High School Principal Roger Freed at Thursday's meeting. Yoder's comments encouraged the community to "be there for the victim," expressed admiration for the victim in coming forward, and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward as well. He "went back and forth" on whether to address the reports coming out of the high school, said Yoder. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Sunday storms in the offing

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service office in State College has posted a hazardous weather outlook for all of Clinton, Centre and Lycoming counties:. Thunderstorms with brief heavy downpours are possible this afternoon. into early tonight. The NWS says the storms will be scattered starting at 3...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Renovations coming to River Valley Plaza and Starbucks in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — Changes are coming to the River Valley Plaza that will turn the commercial area into what the building owners call the "centerpiece of Williamsport." River Valley Plaza is located in Old City Williamsport, east of Market Street and situated off the Basin Street exit, behind a familiar landmark to many: Starbucks. According to Rick Mahonsky, Goldsmith, CEO of River Valley Co. and co-owner of the property with...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WETM 18 News

First responders perform bus evacuation drills in Tioga County

WESTFIELD, Pa (WETM) — Students, parents, and first responders were able to participate in some very helpful safety drills Thursday morning. The drills consisted of mock emergency bus drills that were held in Westfield Pa., Tioga County. The drills were put in place by the Nothern Tioga School District in cooperation with UPMC Wellsboros, Pennsylvania […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wanted fugitive discovered hiding underneath bed with two knives

Jersey Shore, Pa. —As police officers with the Tiadaghton Valley Region Police Department spoke with a woman, she motioned with her eyes several times to show where a person was inside her home. Officers asked the woman to step outside of the residence located near the 300 block of Old Route 200 in Jersey Shore and entered the home. As they cleared the residence, officers called out for Todd Aaron Hill, 48, of Williamsport to reveal himself. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Racing Sunday Update

It was hot afternoon to race at Watking Glen on Saturday and our Rick Hughey has the recap. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FL Radio Group

“Violent Threat” Received by Watkins Glen School District on Thursday

The following release was issued by Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey regarding a threat received Thursday by the Watkins Glen School District:. “On June 23, 2022 at about 12:52 PM a staff member from the Watkins Glen School District contacted a School Resource Officer from the Watkins Glen Police Department and advised this Officer that the school just received a violent threat via phone. Officers immediately responded to the school and advised the Schuyler County Communication Center of such threat and requested any and all available units in Schuyler County to respond and assist.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY

