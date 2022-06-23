ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Bryce McGowens talks NBA Draft

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fK22h_0gJJ769800

(WSPA) – Former Wren and Legacy Early College basketball standout Bryce McGowens spoke to 7NEWS Wednesday from New York as he gets ready for Thursday’s NBA Draft.

After securing a five-star prospect status out of high school, McGowens went to play at the University of Nebraska with his brother Trey before declaring for the draft earlier this year.

In his freshman season with the Cornhuskers, McGowens averaged 16.8 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and shot 40% from the floor. He averaged over 33 minutes played.

The Pendleton native is listed as a 6’6″, 180-pound guard and is projected to be selected as early as the first round of the draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft begins Thursday at 5 p.m.

